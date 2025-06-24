Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.06.2025
PR Newswire
24.06.2025 13:00 Uhr
UAV (Drone) Propulsion Market worth $11.3 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The UAV (drone) propulsion market is estimated to be USD 7.0 billion in 2025. It is projected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The UAV (drone) propulsion market is witnessing strong growth globally, fueled by the rising adoption of drones across defense, commercial, and civil sectors. As UAV applications expand from surveillance and logistics to agriculture and urban mobility, there is a growing demand for advanced propulsion systems that offer greater efficiency, endurance, and reliability. Technological advancements in electric, hybrid, and fuel-based propulsion units, miniaturization, and improved energy density transform performance capabilities across UAV classes. This market growth is further supported by increasing defense investments, supportive regulatory frameworks, and the surge in demand for autonomous aerial operations.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=211810670

Browse in-depth TOC on "UAV (Drone) Propulsion Market"
300 - Tables
65 - Figures
400 - Pages

UAV (Drone) Propulsion Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2025

$ 7.0 billion

Estimated Value by 2030

$ 11.3 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.0%

Market Size Available for

2020-2030

Forecast Period

2025-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Component, Technology, MTOW, Platform and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

Infrastructural constraints in low-resource areas

Key Market Opportunities

Increasing deployment of UAV swarms and microdrones in defense and rescue operations

Key Market Drivers

Rising application of commercial drones


By component, the IC Engine segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

By component, the IC Engine segment is projected to account for the largest share of the UAV (drone) propulsion market during the forecast period. The segment's dominance is largely because of the power requirements of the medium and large UAVs in defense and commercial uses. IC engines provide better range, increased thrust, and more payload capacity than electric propulsion, leading to the use of IC engine-powered UAVs in long-endurance surveillance drones, cargo drones, and UCAVs. Additionally, the widespread availability of the existing global fuel supply and maintenance infrastructure further enhances the extensive use of IC engine-powered UAVs for defense, homeland security, and far-flung industrial uses. Developments in lightweight materials, direct fuel injection, and thermal efficiency have helped these engines achieve more stringent emission standards while maintaining better performance-to-weight ratios.

By MTOW, the 2-25 kg segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

By MTOW, the 2-25kg segment is projected to account for the largest share in the UAV (drone) propulsion market during the forecast period. The segment's growth is primarily due to the surge in demand for small to medium-sized drones used across various commercial, civil, and security applications. The compact size of these drones facilitates effective electric propulsion system integration while preserving cost-effectiveness, low maintenance, and easy regulatory compliance. The explosive proliferation of enterprise drone programs and government deployments of municipal services, police forces, and environmental monitoring units further drive the growth of this segment. The segment is also gaining from increasing innovation in modular propulsion units, battery energy density improvements, and the adoption of AI-based flight control systems.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=211810670

North America is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

North America is projected to lead the UAV (drone) propulsion industry during the forecast period. The region's growth is driven by its strong defense infrastructure, heavy R&D expenditure, and the dominant presence of leading UAV and propulsion system companies. Additionally, the increasing use of drones generates high demand for sophisticated propulsion systems ranging from internal combustion engines and gas turbines to electric and hybrid-electric propulsion units. The region is witnessing the growing use of drones in delivery services, agriculture, infrastructure inspection, and emergency services, all needing reliable and efficient propulsion systems.

Major players in UAV (drone) propulsion companies such as DJI (China), RTX (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Rolls-Royce plc (UK), General Electric Company (US), T-motor (China), BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG (Austria), Maxon (Germany), General Atomics(US), Epsilor-Electric Fuel Ltd.(Israel), RRC Power Solutions (Germany), EaglePicher Technologies (US), Hobbywing Technology CO., LTD, Yuneec-ATL Drone, and Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co., Ltd. (China).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=211810670

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Small Drones Market by Application (Combat, ISR, Inspection, Survey & Mapping, Agriculture, Delivery, Search & Rescue), Platform (Nano, Micro, Mini), Type (Fixed Wing VTOL, Multi Rotor, Hybrid), Mode of Operation, Power Source, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Military Drone Market by Platform (Small, Tactical, Strategic), Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid), Application (UCAVs, ISR, Delivery), Propulsion (Fuel Powered & Battery Powered), MTOW, Operation Mode, Launching Mode & Region Global Forecast to 2030

Unmanned Systems Market by Type (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Unmanned Marine Vehicle, Unmanned Ground Vehicle), Application (Defense, Government & Law Enforcement, Commercial, Consumer, Other), Mode of Operation, and Region -Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/uav-drone-propulsion-companies.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/uav-drone-propulsion.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uav-drone-propulsion-market-worth-11-3-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302489335.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
