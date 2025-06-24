Patrick McNamara Named Chief Commercial Officer at Yunu, Driving Growth in Trial Imaging for Pharma

CARY, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Yunu, the creator and leader in cloud-native imaging workflows for clinical trials, proudly announces Patrick McNamara as its new Chief Commercial Officer. With over two decades of experience in clinical research and business development, McNamara has played a pivotal role in Yunu's rapid expansion across the pharmaceutical, biotech, and contract research organization (CRO) sectors.

McNamara's appointment reinforces Yunu's commitment to advancing transformative clinical trial imaging solutions at scale. His deep industry knowledge is built upon years of hands-on leadership as the prior VP of Business Development for the clinical endpoint division of a major CRO as well as key oversight of commercial and operational teams. His extensive experience and strategic vision accelerate Yunu's ability to deeply engage with sponsors and CROs in Yunu's industry-wide effort to transform trialimaging workflows, accelerate new therapies, and improve data quality.

"We are thrilled to appoint Patrick McNamara as our Chief Commercial Officer," said Jeff Sorenson, CEO & Co-founder of Yunu. "Patrick's unique perspective allows Yunu to orient our teams around the specific needs and processes of pharma while also fine-tuning our go-to-market as we continue to deliver game-changing trial acceleration and transparency."

Yunu recently unveiled a groundbreaking software release that empowers pharma sponsors to rapidly configure new studies, connect to readers, and ensure real time access to their imaging data within their primary data systems. This advancement underscores Yunu's role as an innovator and leader in harmonizing multi-site trials, reducing complexity, and accelerating trial imaging timelines.

Yunu is also managing all imaging endpoints delivered to sponsors at more than 25% of NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers. The platform's impact will be discussed during a special session with City of Hope leadership in addition to showcasing these latest advancements during the 17th Annual AACI CRI Meeting in Chicago from Monday, June 23rd, to Wednesday, June 25th.

ABOUT YUNU

Yunu enables life sciences organizations to streamline imaging workflows, improve accuracy, and accelerate timelines. Yunu's platform supports clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, offering scalability and flexibility for organizations of all sizes. For more information, visit yunu.io and follow us on LinkedIn or X @Yunu_Inc.

SOURCE: Yunu

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/patrick-mcnamara-named-chief-commercial-officer-at-yunu-driving-growt-1041899