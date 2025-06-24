Total Project Land Holdings Expanded to 109 km2 to cover Key Geological Real Estate

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Onyx Gold Corp. (TSXV: ONYX) (OTCQX: ONXGF) is pleased to announce that it has signed mineral property purchase and sale agreements (the "Purchase Agreements") with two separate arm's length private vendors through its wholly-owned subsidiary to acquire a 100% interest in the Munro property (the "Munro Property") and Hewitt property (the "Hewitt Property", and collectively with the Munro Property, the "Properties") located within and proximal to the company's 100% owned Munro-Croesus Project (the "Munro-Croesus Project" or the "Project"), 75 km east of Timmins, Ontario (Figure 1).

These strategic acquisitions expand Onyx Gold's Munro-Croesus land package to 10,921 hectares (109 km²), further enhancing the Company's footprint and reinforcing its position as a leading gold explorer in the Timmins Camp.

"These acquisitions are another step forward in executing our strategy to consolidate prospective, but highly underexplored ground in one of Canada's most prolific gold camps," said Brock Colterjohn, President & CEO of Onyx Gold. "The addition of the Munro property, in particular, further enhances the strategic value of our Munro-Croesus Project by expanding our footprint along the prospective 'Croesus Flow' - a key geological unit that hosts the historic high-grade Croesus Mine and our recently discovered GM Vein, just 350 metres away. We're excited to advance these new properties and unlock additional high-impact drill targets for future exploration."

Terms of the Purchase Agreement for the Munro Property Claims

The Munro Property is a strategically located 227-hectare inholding within the Munro-Croesus Project (Figure 2). The Property covers the northwestern strike extension of the highly prospective mafic volcanic pillowed flow (the Croesus Flow), which hosts the past producing high-grade Croesus Gold Mine, the new GM vein target (see Company news release dated May 1, 2024), and numerous other prospects. The Munro Property also hosts the fully reclaimed past producing Munro Mine which produced chrysotile asbestos from 1950 to 1964.

The Company has the right to acquire 100% of the Munro Property from the vendor, pursuant to the mineral property purchase and sale agreement (the "Munro Agreement") by making two staged cash payments over 12 months for a total aggregate consideration of $300,000 and subject to the completion of satisfactory due diligence, including receipt and review of environmental study results.

Terms of the Purchase Agreement for the Hewitt Property Claims

The Hewitt Property is situated on a northeast-trending secondary fault splay to the Painkiller Fault and contains gold-bearing mineralization with grab samples yielding 15.7 g/t Au, 5.6 g/t Au, 4.8 g/t Au, and 2.5 g/t Au2.

The Company has entered into a mineral property purchase and sale agreement (the "Hewitt Agreement") with the vendor for its 50% interest in the Hewitt Property for total consideration of $20,000 and 75,000 common shares of the Company. Onyx currently owns the remaining 50% interest in the Property.

In addition, the Company will grant the vendor a 1.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Hewitt Property.

The Purchase Agreements are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Consultant Agreement

The Company has also entered into an investor relations agreement (the "IR Agreement") dated June 19th, 2025, with Chad Levesque Consulting ("CLC").

CLC has been retained for an initial term of six (6) months, with an anticipated start date of June 24th, 2025 (the "Initial Term"), to provide corporate and communications services to the Company, in consideration for an aggregate amount of $5,000 per month in cash as well as the reimbursement of reasonable and standard travel and other expenses incurred by CLC in connection with the services performed thereunder.

In addition, CLC will be granted 100,000 stock options (the "Options") with an exercise price determined based on the market price of the Company's shares at the time of issuance and expiring within 5 years of the date of issuance. The stock options shall vest over 12 months with no more than 1/4 of the options vesting in any 3-month period, in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan. Following completion of the Initial Term either Onyx Gold or CLC may terminate the Agreement with 30 days' notice.

CLC and the Company are arm's length parties. CLC is principally owned by Chad Levesque. The entering into the IR Agreement and the grant of the stock options thereunder are subject to the approval of the Exchange.





Figure 1 - Munro-Croesus Gold Project with Newly Acquired Claims Highlighted in Yellow

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9800/256588_4871e31af437caaf_001full.jpg





Figure 2 - Newly Acquired Munro Property Claims Highlighted in Red, Partially Cover The Prospective 'Croesus Flow'

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9800/256588_4871e31af437caaf_002full.jpg

The Munro-Croesus Project

The Munro-Croesus Project is located along Highway 101 in the heart of the Abitibi greenstone belt, Canada's premier gold mining jurisdiction (Figure 1). This large, 100% owned land package includes the past-producing Croesus Gold Mine, which yielded some of the highest-grade gold ever mined in Ontario. Extensive land consolidation from 2020-2025 has unified the patchwork of patented and unpatented mining claims surrounding the Croesus Gold Mine into one coherent package and enhanced the project's exploration potential.

The Project covers 109 km2 of highly prospective geology within the influence of major gold-bearing structural breaks. Bulk-tonnage gold deposits located in the immediate region include the Fenn-Gib gold project being developed by Mayfair Gold Corp. that contains an Indicated Resource of 4.31 Moz at 0.74 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 141 koz at 0.49 g/t Au, and the Tower Gold Project being developed by STLLR Gold Inc. that contains an open pit Indicated Resource of 4.46 Moz at 0.92 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 8.29 Moz at 1.09 g/t Au1.

About Onyx Gold

Onyx Gold is an exploration company focused on well-established Canadian mining jurisdictions, with assets in Timmins, Ontario, and Yukon Territory. Totaling more than 444 km2, the Company's extensive portfolio of quality gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, renowned for its high-grade mineralization, plus two additional earlier-stage large exploration properties, Golden Mile and Timmins South. The Golden Mile 140 km2 property is located 9 km northeast of Newmont's multi-million-ounce Hoyle Pond deposit in Timmins. The Timmins South 187 km2 property is located to the south and southeast of Timmins and surrounds the Shaw dome structure.

Onyx Gold also controls four properties in the Selwyn Basin area of Yukon Territory, which is currently gaining significance due to recent discoveries in the area. Onyx Gold's experienced board and senior management team are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.

Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, P.Eng., Executive Vice President for Onyx Gold Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

