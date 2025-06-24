Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - A cherished tradition returns with a flourish as Le Dîner en Blanc, the world's most iconic white-on-white pop-up soirée, reclaims its place in Singapore's social calendar on 6 September 2025. After a ten-year rest, the evening of secret elegance is back, bolder, brighter, and more breathtaking than ever.

Marking a historic first in the event's 35-year legacy, this year's edition of Le Dîner en Blanc will unveil an official Singapore partnership with Moët & Chandon, a renowned name in luxury champagne. A debut not in Paris or New York, but right here in Singapore. Thoughtfully timed after National Day, the event is poised to become a luminous celebration of beauty, belonging, and shared artistry.

"This isn't just a return, it's a renaissance," said Chiang Yee, who was personally appointed by the event's founder, Sandy Safi, to lead this landmark Singapore edition. "With Moët & Chandon as our main partner and a heritage collaborator rooted in Singapore's own story, the stage is set to reimagine timeless elegance through a contemporary lens", he added. Supporting him in this endeavour are Dr Clemen Chiang, who first brought the event to Asia in 2012, and Nicole Yee, founder of women's platform CozyCot, overseeing fashion and beauty partnerships for this year's celebration.



Sandy Safi, CEO of Le Dîner en Blanc International, expressed her enthusiasm for the Singapore edition, stating, "We are immensely proud to see Chiang Yee, the youngest host in Le Dîner en Blanc's history, lead this extraordinary revival. Singapore has always been a key city for the launch of Le Dîner en Blanc in Asia, and this partnership with Moët & Chandon elevates its legacy to new heights, blending innovation with our timeless vision of elegance and unity."

"We are thrilled to embark on this unprecedented partnership with Le Dîner en Blanc in Singapore," said Julian Quintero, General Manager, Moët Hennessy Diageo Singapore. "This collaboration beautifully marries the art de vivre of France with our commitment to curating elevated, unforgettable moments. Singapore is the perfect stage for this world-first."

In a poetic nod to legacy and elegance, the event will also collaborate with Singapore's prestigious five-star luxury hotel, an icon whose very walls predate the nation itself. The Fullerton Hotel Singapore is steeped in heritage and will provide the perfect foil to the evening's contemporary flair.

Founded in 1988, Le Dîner en Blanc has enchanted cities across the world with its blend of surprise, elegance, and collective creativity. Guests arrive dressed head-to-toe in white, bringing their own meals, tableware, and vision to a location disclosed only at the last possible moment. Each edition becomes a fleeting yet unforgettable tableau, equal parts performance, picnic, and dreamscape.

To mark this special occasion, the guest list expands to 3,000 attendees. The largest yet, while staying true to the event's most beloved traditions: secrecy, equality, and shared artistry. Even media guests will receive sponsored invitations and join as equals, seated among fellow revelers, immersed in the same unfolding magic. "Everyone arrives on equal footing," added Chiang Yee. "That's where the magic lies. The destination may be unknown, but the feeling of unity is unmistakable."

In a world where luxury increasingly means experience, not excess, Le Dîner en Blanc offers a rare kind of opulence: the kind rooted in memory, wonder, and connection. It is a moment to pause, to savour, and to rediscover the joy of shared elegance.

Further announcements including participating maisons, design collaborators, and special guest appearances will be unveiled ahead of the official media launch in July.

About Le Dîner en Blanc Singapore

Le Dîner en Blanc Singapore is the local chapter of the global French-origin concept that brings thousands of people together for a secret, all-white outdoor dining experience. Known for its visual spectacle and celebration of elegance, the event has been hosted in over 120 cities worldwide. In 2025, it returns with its most ambitious edition yet, uniting heritage, luxury and community in collaboration with Moët Hennessy Diageo. Learn more at https://singapore.dinerenblanc.com/city.

