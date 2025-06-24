FoodChain ID, a provider of technology and services for the food industry, announces FoodChain ID Mentor, a groundbreaking AI innovation that empowers product development teams to deliver products with greater speed and accuracy by turning disconnected sources of knowledge into trusted guidance. FoodChain ID Mentor analyzes current-state formulations and dynamically applies guidance, providing real-time insights and warnings that accelerate time to market and reduce costly maintenance and rework by innovation teams.

FoodChain ID Mentor analyzes food and beverage formulations and dynamically applies AI-powered guidance, providing real-time insights that accelerate time to market and reduce costly maintenance and rework by innovation teams.

FoodChain ID Mentor converts a company's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), expert insights and historical experience into automated guidance that steers developers early in the process, helping them efficiently develop products that meet a wide range of internal and external requirements. With AI-powered guidance woven into development workflows, teams receive timely, intelligent feedback that reflects their organization's internal standards and best practices. FoodChain ID Mentor reduces reliance on manual reviews, improving formulation outcomes and business performance.

"At FoodChain ID, our mission has always been to support the food and beverage industry with solutions that drive efficiency, safety and innovation," said Conor Kearney, CEO of FoodChain ID. "We are excited to share that our AI tools are completely transforming the formulation process by combining our global expertise and client-specific knowledge directly into client workflows."

Unlike other AI tools on the market, FoodChain ID Mentor offers a practical approach to ensure that guidance is immediately applicable and beneficial for the day-to-day challenges faced by food and beverage product developers. FoodChain ID Mentor has been described as akin to having senior staff continually available to support and guide the team throughout the development process. By combining FoodChain ID's deep industry expertise, expert-curated data and rulesets, and a company's own criteria, FoodChain ID Mentor delivers highly actionable outcomes.

Jason Grimm, Senior Vice President of Digital Solutions for FoodChain ID explains, "FoodChain ID has applied its experience helping clients globally to develop embedded, AI-powered tools. FoodChain ID Mentor translates complexity into clarity?giving food and beverage developers the confidence to move faster without compromising compliance or quality."

FoodChain ID Mentor will be demonstrated at the IFT FIRST Annual Expo and Exhibit in Chicago from July 14-16 at FoodChain ID's booth S1616. In addition, FoodChain ID will be sharing practical applications of AI tools on July 16 at the IFT FIRST Solutions Stage from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. To schedule a demonstration at IFT First, visit www.FoodChainID.com/event/ift-first/.

FoodChain ID is a trusted provider to over 30,000 companies across the global supply chain. The company delivers technology-enabled solutions and technical expertise to keep the food supply chain safe, compliant and transparent. Service areas include product development, regulatory compliance, food safety certification, product certification and testing. Visit www.FoodChainID.com for more information.

