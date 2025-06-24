Moon Surgical Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Commercial Growth Across U.S. and Europe

PARIS and SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moon Surgical, the leader in Physical AI for the operating room, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with three key appointments to support the company's accelerating commercialization efforts in the United States and Europe.

The expansion comes on the heels of a recent announcement on the rapidly broadening usage of the Maestro System, which has now supported over 1,600 procedures worldwide, including 1,400 in the past year alone, across 60 different types of minimally invasive surgeries. Maestro's growing adoption highlights its adaptability across specialties and its value in high-volume outpatient care.

Joining the leadership team are:

Jonathan Conta, Chief Marketing Officer - brings over 16 years of experience at Intuitive Surgical, where he led marketing and product functions as well as commercial initiatives across both multiport and single-port platforms.

Jeff Semone, Chief Quality and Regulatory Officer - previously led global quality and regulatory teams at Siemens Healthineers and Varian Medical Systems.

Jeff Driggs, Vice President of U.S. Sales - joins from CONMED, where he led sales for the AirSeal platform, following earlier leadership roles at Intuitive Surgical.

"These additions come at a pivotal moment for Moon Surgical, as we are wrapping up our Limited Market Release," said Anne Osdoit, CEO of Moon Surgical and Partner at Sofinnova Partners. "Each of these leaders brings the experience and expertise to scale commercial success. Their contributions position us to meet growing demand for Maestro and support our next stage of global expansion."

Jonathan Conta added, "Maestro represents an exciting evolution in minimally invasive surgery-instinctive, scalable, and powered by intelligent technology. I'm thrilled to help bring this platform to more surgical teams and patients around the world."

Moon Surgical continues to redefine the operating room with Maestro, an operating room technology platform powered by Physical AI. Designed to enhance human expertise, Maestro supports surgical teams with adaptability, control, and efficient integration into existing workflows.

About Moon Surgical

Moon Surgical is transforming the operating room with Physical AI, seamlessly integrating intelligence and robotics to elevate the capabilities of surgical teams. The Maestro System represents a new category of minimally invasive surgery-expanding the scale at which robotics are delivered into the operating rooms. Instinctive, collaborative, and cost-effective, Maestro empowers teams to deliver exceptional care with greater adaptability and control.

Moon Surgical. Inspiring and Innovating the Art of Surgery.

