Marlin Equity Partners Closes Latest Fund Oversubscribed at Hard Cap

Marlin Heritage Europe III Significantly Exceeds Target and Secures €1 Billion, Over 50% More Than Prior Europe Fund

Builds on Marlin's 20-Year Track Record Successfully Investing in Leading Software, Technology and Services Businesses

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlin Equity Partners ("Marlin"), a global investment firm with nearly $10 billion in capital commitments, today announced the final close of its third European fund, Marlin Heritage Europe III, SCSp ("Heritage Europe III" or the "Fund"), at its €1 billion hard cap. The Fund was oversubscribed and significantly surpassed its target, receiving over 50 percent more in limited partner commitments than its predecessor. The Fund builds on Marlin's 20-year track record of successfully investing in leading software, technology and services businesses.

The Fund received strong support from both existing and new investors globally, including public and private pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, consultants and family offices. Consistent with previous funds, Heritage Europe III will seek to invest in high-potential software, technology and services companies that will benefit from Marlin's strong track record of accelerating growth and scaling businesses through go-to-market enhancements, product innovation, operational excellence and strategic M&A. To date, the Fund has already completed investments in Treasury Intelligence Solutions (TIS), Radar Healthcare, Napier AI and Didomi.

"We are thankful for the tremendous support we have received for Heritage Europe III, our largest European-focused fund yet," said Peter Spasov, Co-President of Marlin. "The success of this fundraise is a testament to the consistency of our investment approach, as well as our proven ability to scale strategic assets and deliver outcomes such that over 75% of our exits have been to strategic acquirers since the firm's inception. We are incredibly proud of the team, platform and culture we've built, which are based on our commitment to exceptional execution and collaborative approach as a firm. We look forward to further scaling our European business and to delivering strong returns for our investors."

"Marlin has distinguished itself through its deep expertise in the European middle market, established in-region presence and ability to execute value-enhancing initiatives for its investors and portfolio companies," added Jan-Olivier Fillols, a Senior Managing Director of Marlin. "We are humbled by the confidence our growing base of LPs have placed in Marlin and believe we are well positioned to deliver on the compelling market opportunities ahead."

Since inception, Marlin has closed 13 funds and completed over 260 acquisitions.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel and UBS Group AG acted as exclusive private placement advisor and placement agent in the formation of Heritage Europe III.

About Marlin Equity Partners

Marlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with nearly $10 billion in capital commitments specializing in the software, technology and services sectors. Marlin's mission is to partner with exceptional management teams to drive scale and enhance long-term value in businesses through its deep domain expertise, extensive network and operational transformations focused on product innovation, go-to-market enhancements and strategic M&A. Founded in 2005, Marlin has completed over 260 acquisitions and raised 13 funds. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an additional office in London. For more information, please visit www.marlinequity.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717204/Marlin_Equity_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marlin-equity-partners-closes-latest-fund-oversubscribed-at-hard-cap-302488949.html