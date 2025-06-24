Enfuse Group Secures Strategic Investment from Agathos to Power Next Phase of Growth

LONDON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfuse Group, a leading digital transformation consultancy and certified B Corp, is delighted to announce a strategic investment from Agathos Management LLP, a UK-focused growth investor. The partnership marks a significant milestone in Enfuse's journey, enabling the business to accelerate its next chapter of growth alongside its founding leadership team, Graeme Curwen (CEO and Co-Founder) and Harry Vazanias (Director of Consulting and Co-Founder).

With support from Agathos, Enfuse will strengthen its core sector capabilities in Retail, Hospitality, Travel & Transport and Higher Education, while expanding its scalable, technology- and AI-enabled propositions. These include enhanced Operational Intelligence, Data Intelligence, Operating Model Design and Change Management. The business will also invest in deepening its strategic partnerships with leading technology vendors and delivery partners. These initiatives aim to deepen client relationships and reinforce Enfuse's position as a trusted, values-led transformation partner.

To help guide this next stage of strategic growth, Enfuse has appointed Charles Vivian, as Chair of its Board. Charles commented: "As one of the fastest growing, most highly decorated and relevant consultancies in the UK, the Enfuse team has built a very impressive business to date. I very much look forward to seeing where it goes next with an excellent partner like Agathos by their side and to playing a more significant role in the next chapter of their journey."

Founded on the mission to be the consultancy clients love to work with and people love to work for, Enfuse Group delivers end-to-end transformation through its human, candid, relevant, and creative approach. Its certified B Corp status reflects the company's long-term commitment to balancing purpose with performance. The investment from Agathos aligns with Enfuse's values-led, high-growth mindset.

Enfuse was advised by Augusto Negrillo from Vivero Group (corporate advisor) and Malin Svanberg Larsson from Freeths (legal).

Agathos was advised by Stephenson Harwood (legal), Luminii (commercial due diligence), James Cowper Kreston (financial due diligence), Claritas (tax structuring and tax due diligence) and Garwood (operational due diligence). The transaction was lead by Hugh Costello, Laura Morill, John Butterworth, Skye Ranicar and Claudia Kingham.

Graeme Curwen, CEO of Enfuse, commented:

"From our very first conversation, it was clear that Agathos shared our belief in building high-growth, commercially-minded organisations - but doing it the right way. We were drawn to their values-driven approach, their belief in our vision, and their growth mindset. As a certified B Corp, we're proud to prove that purpose and performance can go hand in hand - and we're excited to have found a partner who shares that conviction as we scale the next chapter of our growth."

Hugh Costello, Partner at Agathos, added:

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Graeme, Harry and the team at Enfuse. In a competitive and complex market, Enfuse has built a reputation as a leader in delivering value, combining senior strategic insight with deep capabilities across transformation, change, and data. Its innovative, collaborative and people-led approach is highly valued by clients, and the company's core values align strongly with those of Agathos. We're excited to support Enfuse's next phase of growth, where the focus will be on exceeding the evolving needs of the market."

About Enfuse

Enfuse is a London-based digital transformation consultancy firm that delivers end-to-end change, transformation and data services to enterprise clients. Enfuse provides a range of transformation solutions through a high-calibre and expert in-house team, supported by a curated network of specialist associates. Enfuse is recognised for its ability to combine innovative insight with execution, helping organisations collaboratively navigate complex transformation agendas with clarity and impact.

Find out more at www.enfusegroup.com

About Agathos

Established in 2014, Agathos Management LLP is a UK-based specialist investment firm investing in growing businesses valued up to £25m. Agathos partners with exceptional management teams to support the development of valuable businesses that have a positive impact on the communities they serve. This is the fourteenth investment by Agathos, and the sixth investment from its second fund, which launched in 2021.

For more information about Agathos, please visit: www.agathos.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enfuse-group-secures-strategic-investment-from-agathos-to-power-next-phase-of-growth-302489571.html