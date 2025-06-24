Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.: CBMJ's Patriot.TV and 220 Enterprises Ignite Equity Partnership to Power Expanded Next-Generation Media Platform

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Patriot.TV, a subsidiary of Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (OTC PINK:CBMJ) following a restructuring that reduced CBMJ's debt by approximately 45%, Patriot.TV has partnered with Texas based 220 Enterprises, LP. The agreement is structured as an equity partnership whereby 220 Enterprises, LP, is now a 40% equity partner in Patriot.TV.

"We are thrilled to join forces with a highly experienced investment firm as we embark on the next chapter of Patriot.TV," stated CBMJ CEO Mark Schaftlein. "Together, we're building a premier platform where users can immerse themselves in exceptional written and video content, setting a new standard for digital engagement. Patriot.TV stands out as a bold and innovative brand at a time when audiences are seeking trustworthy and engaging alternatives in a fragmented media landscape. We are excited to partner with 220 Enterprises, LP and leverage our combined strengths to seize new growth opportunities, build deeper connections with viewers, and drive meaningful impact in the evolving world of conservative digital media. This collaboration positions us at the forefront of change, and we are confident that together we can set new standards for excellence and audience engagement."

Patriot.TV is a cutting-edge media platform, now featuring real-time daily news feeds and an expanded lineup of compelling programming. Leveraging a powerful multi-platform distribution strategy, Patriot.TV reaches audiences across Patriot.TV, Rumble, Truth Social, X, Roku, and more. This next-generation platform drives revenue growth through a diverse model including sponsorships, targeted advertising, affiliate partnerships, and a new membership program.

About Patriot.TV: Patriot.TV is a leading media broadcast platform owned 60% by CBMJ and 40% by 220 Enterprises, LP dedicated to providing cutting-edge, informative content across television, radio, and online platforms. With a focus on truth, freedom, and empowering narratives, Patriot.TV is at the forefront of shaping the future of media consumption. Visit www.patriot.tv for more information.

About CBMJ: (OTC PINK:CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a publicly traded media and web-based Patriot Company.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially.

