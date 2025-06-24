GoodWe has launched a 112 kWh battery storage system for commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects, featuring 96% round-trip efficiency and a 6,000-cycle lifespan. The system allows parallel connection for up to 450 kWh of total capacity. Chinese inverter and energy storage manufacturer GoodWe has released a new 112 kWh storage solution for C&I applications. The BAT112 uses 100 Ah lithium-iron-phosphate (LiFePO4) cells and includes 11 battery packs, each with a capacity of 10. 24 kWh. "The BAT112 provides a flexible and scalable solution, allowing up to four batteries in parallel operation ...

