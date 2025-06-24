Chunghwa Telecom Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Taiwan Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Excellence in Data Center Services

The company is recognized for driving AI-ready infrastructure, strategic innovation, and sustainable growth in Taiwan's fast-evolving data center market.

SAN ANTONIO, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Chunghwa Telecom has been recognized with the 2025 Taiwan Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the data center services industry for its outstanding achievements in strategy development, infrastructure modernization, and customer-centric innovation. This recognition highlights Chunghwa Telecom's strategic focus on delivering scalable, sustainable, and AI-ready data center solutions tailored to the evolving demands of Taiwan's enterprise and hyperscaler clients.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Chunghwa Telecom excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with consistency and scale. "Chunghwa Telecom demonstrates a strong focus on addressing emerging customer needs and transforming Taiwan's digital landscape by aligning its value propositions to address AI workloads' unique requirements in its existing and planned data center infrastructure facilities," said Nishchal Khorana, Associate Partner at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on infrastructure innovation, customer alignment, and sustainability, Chunghwa Telecom has consistently shown agility with its dynamic digital ecosystem. Its ongoing investment in advanced infrastructure, such as high-density data centers and AI-specific service offerings, positions the company as a key enabler of Taiwan's digital economy. Notably, Chunghwa Telecom's upcoming Taoyuan hyperscale facility-designed to deliver 12 megawatts of IT load-will set a new standard in energy-efficient, high-capacity colocation for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.

"Chunghwa Telecom, as part of its AI 2.0 strategic initiative, is accelerating the network resilience at sea, on land, on space and in the air this year. The company will upgrade relevant IDC facilities across Taiwan into AI-ready data centers (AI-DCs), while also developing its own AI computing cloud platform. In parallel, Chunghwa Telecom will leverage its AI capabilities to promote industry domain-specific AI applications.", said Ben-Yuan Chang, President of Enterprise Business Group at Chunghwa Telecom.

Chunghwa Telecom's commitment to customer-centricity is reflected in its proactive approach to infrastructure modernization. The company's Existing Building Retrofitting Project, launched in 2024, focuses on converting legacy sites into AI-ready data centers through enhanced power, cooling, and structural capabilities. These retrofitted facilities complement its new builds, contributing to its continuously expanding total IT load capacity and making Chunghwa Telecom one of Taiwan's largest data center operators.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Award to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in competitive positioning. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

