Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Results of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 56535)

(The "Company")

LEI Nuber: 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

24 JUNE 2025

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 30 May 2025 were duly passed.

Votes representing 46.19% of the issued share capital were cast.

Ordinary Resolution For % Discretion (voted in favour) % Against % Abstain 1 37,420,535 99.99 0 0 1,941 0.01 0 2 27,289,869 72.92 0 0 10,132,607 27.08 0 3 37,418,035 99.99 0 0 4,441 0.01 0 4 37,414,869 99.98 0 0 7,607 0.02 0 5 37,420,535 99.99 0 0 1,941 0.01 0 6 37,413,162 99.98 0 0 7,941 0.02 1,373 7 27,276,082 72.91 0 0 10,132,941 27.09 13,453 8 37,404,582 99.99 0 0 4,441 0.01 13,453 9 27,285,535 72.91 0 0 10,136,941 27.09 0

Resolution 2 which in accordance with Article 51 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation and section 258 of the Law, offers KPMG Channel Islands as auditors of the Company up for re-appointment. Resolution 7 relates to the re-election of Krishna Shanmuganathan as a Director of the Company. Resolution 9 authorises the Company to make market purchases of up to 14.99% of the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares), being 12,144,572 ordinary shares. Resolutions 2, 7 and 9 passed with a majority of votes cast by shareholders in favour.

In accordance with Provision 4 of the UK Corporate Governance Code, the Board has engaged with the shareholder representing 10,125,00 shares, who confirmed they did not intend to vote against Resolutions 2, 7 and 9.

Special Business to be proposed as an Ordinary Resolution

9. THAT, the Company be generally and, subject as hereinafter appears, unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 315 of The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (the "Law") to make market acquisitions (within the meaning of section 316 of the Law) of its Ordinary Shares, PROVIDED THAT:

(i.) the maximum aggregate number of Ordinary Shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be 12,144,572 Ordinary Shares (being a number equal to 14.99% of the issued Ordinary Shares

(excluding Treasury Shares) as at the date of this Notice);

(ii.) the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) payable by the Company for each Ordinary Share shall be £0.01;

(iii.) the maximum price which may be paid for an Ordinary Share must not be higher than £10;

(iv.) the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2026, or, if earlier, 15 months from the date of this resolution, unless such

authority is varied, revoked or renewed prior to such time;

(v.) the Company may make a contract to purchase Ordinary Shares under the authority hereby conferred prior to the expiry of such authority which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiration of such authority and may make an acquisition of Ordinary Shares pursuant to any such contact; and

(vi.) any Ordinary Shares bought back may be cancelled or held in treasury.

Details of the Annual General Meeting are available on the Company's website at www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com

