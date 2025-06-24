Anzeige
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Results of Annual General Meeting
24.06.2025 13:36 Uhr
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Results of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO
U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 56535)
(The "Company")

LEI Nuber: 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

24 JUNE 2025

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 30 May 2025 were duly passed.

Votes representing 46.19% of the issued share capital were cast.

Ordinary ResolutionFor%Discretion (voted in favour)%Against%Abstain
137,420,53599.99001,9410.010
227,289,86972.920010,132,60727.080
337,418,03599.99004,4410.010
437,414,86999.98007,6070.020
537,420,53599.99001,9410.010
637,413,16299.98007,9410.021,373
727,276,08272.910010,132,94127.0913,453
837,404,58299.99004,4410.0113,453
927,285,53572.910010,136,94127.090

Resolution 2 which in accordance with Article 51 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation and section 258 of the Law, offers KPMG Channel Islands as auditors of the Company up for re-appointment. Resolution 7 relates to the re-election of Krishna Shanmuganathan as a Director of the Company. Resolution 9 authorises the Company to make market purchases of up to 14.99% of the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares), being 12,144,572 ordinary shares. Resolutions 2, 7 and 9 passed with a majority of votes cast by shareholders in favour.

In accordance with Provision 4 of the UK Corporate Governance Code, the Board has engaged with the shareholder representing 10,125,00 shares, who confirmed they did not intend to vote against Resolutions 2, 7 and 9.

Special Business to be proposed as an Ordinary Resolution

9. THAT, the Company be generally and, subject as hereinafter appears, unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 315 of The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (the "Law") to make market acquisitions (within the meaning of section 316 of the Law) of its Ordinary Shares, PROVIDED THAT:

(i.) the maximum aggregate number of Ordinary Shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be 12,144,572 Ordinary Shares (being a number equal to 14.99% of the issued Ordinary Shares

(excluding Treasury Shares) as at the date of this Notice);

(ii.) the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) payable by the Company for each Ordinary Share shall be £0.01;

(iii.) the maximum price which may be paid for an Ordinary Share must not be higher than £10;

(iv.) the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2026, or, if earlier, 15 months from the date of this resolution, unless such

authority is varied, revoked or renewed prior to such time;

(v.) the Company may make a contract to purchase Ordinary Shares under the authority hereby conferred prior to the expiry of such authority which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiration of such authority and may make an acquisition of Ordinary Shares pursuant to any such contact; and

(vi.) any Ordinary Shares bought back may be cancelled or held in treasury.

Details of the Annual General Meeting are available on the Company's website at www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001

Singer Capital Markets
James Maxwell/James Fischer - Nomad
James Waterlow - Sales
Tel: 020 7496 30000

END


