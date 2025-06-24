Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF) (FSE: 9DL0) ("Founders" or the "Company") announces a new high-grade gold discovery at its Antino Gold Project ("Antino" or "Project") in southeastern Suriname (Figure 1). The Company reports a 22.5 metre (m) interval of 11.88 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) at Maria Geralda, a new exploration target approximately 5 km SE of Lower Antino. The drilling follows up on systematic surface exploration, including prospecting, mapping, and augering programs that identified a 500 m by 400 m gold anomaly at surface.

Highlights

First-ever drilling at Maria Geralda delivers exceptional results with 22.5 m of 11.88 g/t Au (MG003)

(MG003) Discovery validates systematic exploration approach with auger sampling identifying a 500 m by 400 m gold anomaly at surface where 54% of samples returned assays above 0.1 g/t Au

Significant expansion potential with the discovery zone open along strike and to depth, supporting plans for follow-up drilling in 2025

Colin Padget, President & CEO of Founders, commented, "While weather has limited our access to other exploration targets recently, we were pleased to maintain ready access to Maria Geralda and follow up on early surface results. This outstanding start to drilling at Maria Geralda further validates our exploration approach across the 200 km² Antino land package. The 22.5 m interval grading 11.88 g/t Au represents some of the highest-grade mineralization we've encountered to date. These results demonstrate the substantial discovery potential that exists beyond the property's current established zones. Between this discovery, recent expansions at Upper and Lower Antino, and our ongoing 2025 exploration program, we see significant opportunity to build shareholder value."

Maria Geralda is located along a major structural corridor on a northwest-trending lineament at the geologic boundary between intrusive rocks and mixed metavolcanic-metasedimentary formations. The discovery hole was designed to test the geochemical anomaly identified through the Company's auger sampling program. Founders plans to follow-up with systematic step-out drilling to define the extent of mineralization along strike and to depth.

About Founders Metals Inc.

Founders Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on advancing the Antino Gold Project located in Suriname, South America, in the heart of the Guiana Shield. Antino is 20,000 hectares and has produced over 500,000 ounces of gold from surface and alluvial mining to date1. The Company is fully financed for up to 60,000 metres of drilling in 2025.

1 2022 Technical Report - Antino Project; Suriname, South America. K. Raffle, BSc, P. Geo & Rock Lefrançois, BSc, P.Geo.

Figure 1: Antino Property Map

Figure 2: Maria Geralda Plan Map

Table 1: Drill Hole Assay Results

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval* (m) Au (g/t) Zone MG003 18.6 41.1 22.50 11.88 Maria Geralda and 289.0 294.0 5.00 0.51

MG002 236.0 242.0 6.00 1.04 Maria Geralda MG001 14.1 21.6 7.50 0.51 Maria Geralda and 283.0 290.0 7.00 0.63

and 315.0 327.0 12.00 0.59



Intervals are down-hole depths. Results from all zones outside of Upper Antino, Lower Antino and Buese have not seen sufficient drilling to provide estimated true widths.

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Depth (m) MG003 825729.5 398220.3 159.5 70.2 -50.0 330.2 MG002 825721.7 398287.5 163.2 70.0 -50.0 251.0 MG001 825796.5 398110.0 155.5 69.7 -50.2 341.0

The coordinate reference system is WGS 84, UTM zone 21N (EPSG 32621)

Quality Assurance and Control

Samples were analyzed at FILAB Suriname, a Bureau Veritas Certified Laboratory in Paramaribo, Suriname (a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015). Samples are crushed to 75% passing 2.35 mm screen, riffle split (700 g) and pulverized to 85% passing 88 µm. Samples were analyzed using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t), another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Founders Metals inserts blanks and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control. External QA-QC checks are performed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Lima, Peru (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Drill intervals with visible gold are assayed using metallic screening. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

Qualified Persons

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

