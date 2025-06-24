Mion addresses critical operational and regulatory challenges as digital assets enter mainstream financial services

AutoRek, a leading provider of automated reconciliation and financial control solutions, today announced the launch of Mion, a groundbreaking data management and reconciliation platform specifically designed to handle cryptocurrency and digital asset operations with unprecedented precision. Mion addresses the critical gap in the market for financial institutions by processing up to 20 digits before and 18 after the decimal point to deliver accuracy and scale.

The digital asset market has experienced explosive growth, with global market capitalization for crypto rising from under $1 trillion at the start of 2021 to over $3 trillion in May 2025. This growth has been accompanied by increased institutional adoption and regulatory scrutiny, creating new operational challenges for financial services firms whose traditional systems were designed for conventional assets operating at 2-8 decimal places.

Mion was developed in direct response to a client challenge. A leading US cryptocurrency custody and infrastructure provider approached AutoRek with a critical operational problem: existing reconciliation systems could not handle the precision requirements of crypto assets like Ethereum, which operates at 18 decimal places. AutoRek's development team responded by building Mion in just six months, creating an entirely new platform architecture capable of handling extreme precision requirements, without any compromise to performance and scalability.

"The financial services industry is at an inflection point with cryptocurrency adoption," said Chris Livesey, CEO of AutoRek. "When our client came to us with their challenge, it became clear that this wasn't just one client's problem it was an industry-wide issue that needed solving. Traditional reconciliation systems simply cannot handle the precision requirements of these assets. Mion solves this fundamental problem, enabling institutions to maintain the same rigorous financial controls for crypto that they've relied on for traditional assets for decades."

Mion brings all the core functionality that AutoRek customers have relied on for 30 years while introducing the ability to accurately handle numbers up to 20 digits before the decimal point and 18 after. Therefore, Mion can handle not just high precision numbers, but also very large numbers at high precision. This is critically important as crypto assets enter the mainstream, meaning precise matching and conversion of transaction, account, ledger and balance positions across currency types is not compromised by rounding or truncation.

"We've essentially rebuilt our AutoRek platform from the ground up for crypto, to solve a problem that clients said they were not able to deal with in other reconciliation tools." said Jim Sadler, Chief Product, Technology and Operations Officer at AutoRek. "The challenge wasn't just about displaying more decimal places we had to create custom code to overcome fundamental database technology limitations. The platform features specialized proprietary functions that ensure mathematical calculations can be processed at these new levels of precision, enabling accurate valuations, currency calculations, and data aggregation for digital assets."

The platform addresses several critical challenges facing financial institutions entering the cryptocurrency space:

Regulatory Compliance : As regulators like the FCA and EU introduce new frameworks for crypto asset regulation, firms need systems capable of meeting reconciliation requirements for client safeguarding

: As regulators like the FCA and EU introduce new frameworks for crypto asset regulation, firms need systems capable of meeting reconciliation requirements for client safeguarding High-Volume Processing : Growing cryptocurrency adoption is driving transaction volumes that require scalable operational infrastructure

: Growing cryptocurrency adoption is driving transaction volumes that require scalable operational infrastructure Precision Requirements : Assets like Ethereum require 18-decimal precision that traditional financial systems cannot accommodate

: Assets like Ethereum require 18-decimal precision that traditional financial systems cannot accommodate Complex Calculations: Firms need to perform FX calculations, valuations, and other mathematical operations at unprecedented precision levels

Mion includes comprehensive functionality for modern cryptocurrency operations, including extensive data ingestion capabilities, flexible rules engines, interactive dashboards, integrated workflow management, and API connectivity for external system integration.

The launch comes as regulatory bodies worldwide are developing comprehensive frameworks for cryptocurrency oversight. The FCA's discussion paper DP23/4 and the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) both emphasize the importance of proper safeguarding and reconciliation controls for assets held on behalf of clients.

Mion is available immediately and will be updated alongside AutoRek's regular release schedule to ensure clients benefit from ongoing platform enhancements.

About AutoRek

AutoRek is a leading provider of automated reconciliation and financial control solutions, trusted by the world's largest financial institutions for over 30 years. The company's SaaS platform automates reconciliations, data management, and reporting across asset management, payments, insurance, and banking sectors. AutoRek is headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland, with offices in New York and London. For more information, visit www.autorek.com.

