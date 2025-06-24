EQS-News: Armacell / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Armacell opens new aerogel insulation plant in India to manufacture breakthrough ArmaGel® XG product line



Press release Armacell opens new aerogel insulation plant in India to manufacture breakthrough ArmaGel® XG product line Pune facility produces latest aerogel blankets ArmaGel XGH and ArmaGel XGC for global market

New ArmaGel XG range is built on the company's breakthrough technology, developed in-house

Range engineered for operating temperatures from -196°C (-321ºF) to +650?°C (+1200°F)

Armacell's aerogel blanket manufacturing available capacity doubles to meet growing demand Luxembourg, 23 June 2025 - Armacell, a global leader in flexible foam for the equipment insulation market and a leading provider of engineered foams, officially inaugurated its newest manufacturing facility in Pune, India, 11 June 2025. Armacell welcomed leading industry professionals at an exclusive gathering to meet its top management, product and technical experts, and tour its state-of-the-art facility and ArmaLive Experience Centre that showcases its insulation expertise and its evolution into a global multi-material and solutions leader. Guests gained insights into how ArmaGel XG range in India marks a significant step in its global expansion of aerogel insulation. The new ArmaGel XG product line in Pune is available for high temperature applications, plus cryogenic and dual- temperature conditions. Specifically, ArmaGel XGH is engineered for operating temperatures up to +650?°C (+1200°F) and is compliant to ASTM C1728 Type III and JIP 33. ArmaGel XGC is ideal for cryogenic and dual- temperature conditions between -196°C (-321ºF) and +250°C (+482ºF) and is compliant to ASTM C1728 Type I and Type IV. Consequently, Armacell's aerogel blanket manufacturing available capacity has doubled to meet the rapidly growing demand for aerogel-based insulation solutions. "This strategic investment underscores Armacell's strong commitment to innovation, and our goal to provide best- in-class energy efficiency solutions to satisfy our customers' most demanding needs. Our products are designed to reduce energy consumption, extend equipment life, plus facilitate installation and maintenance. Through our investments in innovative technology and human expertise, we are driving progress in sustainable practices and setting new benchmarks in the industry, especially for the Industrial and Energy Segments," says Laurent Musy, Armacell's President and CEO. Armacell is dedicated to delivering beyond better solutions ? innovating to replace traditional, less efficient materials, with high performing, value-added products that enable significant reductions in energy consumption and carbon footprint. © Armacell, 2025. All rights reserved. Trademarks followed by ® or are trademarks of the Armacell Group. -ends-

ABOUT ARMACELL As the inventor of flexible foam for equipment insulation and a leading provider of engineered foams, Armacell develops innovative and safe thermal and mechanical insulation solutions that create sustainable value for its customers. Armacell's products significantly contribute to driving energy efficiency worldwide. With more than 3,300 employees and 26 production plants in 20 countries, Armacell operates two main businesses, Advanced Insulation and Engineered Foams. Armacell focuses on insulation materials for technical equipment, high-performance foams for acoustic and lightweight applications, recycled PET products, next-generation aerogel technology and passive fire protection systems. For more information, please visit: www.armacell.com CONTACT Corporate Sarah-Jayne Beard

