Brij Secures $8M in Oversubscribed Round to Power the Future of Offline-to-Online Customer Relationships

Trusted by 150 leading brands globally, the agentic AI-powered platform converts third-party retail transactions into direct, data-driven connections.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Brij, the agentic AI-powered platform helping consumer brands redefine omnichannel enablement by unlocking and monetizing offline customer relationships, today announced the closing of an $8 million oversubscribed funding round. Led by Bright Pixel Capital and CEAS Investments, the funding round also saw participation from Artemis Fund, Red Bike Capital, Lakehouse Ventures, Forum Ventures, and SuperAngel.Fund, alongside strategic angels from notable consumer brands such as Caraway, Brunt Workwear, and Feastables. This diverse support underscores the market's confidence in Brij's unique approach to enhancing customer engagement as shown by the trust placed by leading brands including Heineken, Sapporo, Feastables, Quip, Black Diamond, Black & Decker, Once Upon a Farm, Gozney, Momofuku, and ARMRA.

Brij solves a critical challenge for consumer brands selling through third-party retail channels: the inability to maintain direct relationships with their consumers. Unlike existing point solutions or brand-built tools, Brij's agentic AI-first platform empowers brands to seamlessly collect and optimize first-party data across a range of use cases, quantify the incremental revenue driven, and deliver personalized interactions across every channel. With its intuitive, no-code design, Brij enables brands to go live globally in just days, seamlessly integrating with their existing tech stack.

The founders, Kait Stephens-a former retail investor and recognized thought leader with deep industry expertise-and Zack Morrison, a seasoned technical leader in complex product development, teamed up after meeting at Harvard Business School.

"When brands sell through retail, they lose the relationship with their end customer-it's a trillion-dollar disconnect," said Kait Stephens, CEO and Co-Founder of Brij. "Consumers shop omnichannel, but customer data ownership is historically siloed by channel. We enable brands to reach consumers wherever they shop with a unified experience and quantify the value of their offline customers, driving millions in new revenue for brands. Brands with more data are better for consumers, brands, and retailers."

The importance of owning customer relationships has become even more pronounced in the wake of shifting privacy regulations, rising cost of acquisition, and changing consumer expectations. Brij provides a robust, scalable solution that helps brands manage these global and cross-channel complexities, ensuring that they are equipped to succeed, with intelligent, autonomous data activation and relationship-building capabilities

"Brij is redefining how consumer brands and customers interact in offline channels, enabling them to own the customer relationship and capture zero- and first-party data across offline channels" said Francisco Nunes, Principal at Bright Pixel Capital. "We're excited to support Brij as they continue to scale and lead the way on what's possible in omnichannel enablement."

Brij is already making a significant impact, powering data capture and activation globally for over 150 leading brands. Brands use tools like warranty registration, sweepstakes, education, and rebates to drive data collection. As brands gain better access to data, they can enhance their relationships with consumers and drive more revenue, ultimately benefiting everyone in the retail ecosystem. Brij is seeing as high as $150 revenue per profile collected and converting 10x higher than existing solutions, which is driving millions of dollars of revenue for brands.

"One of our biggest challenges at Skullcandy was not knowing who our retail and marketplace customers were," said Evin Catlett, Global VP, Digital Commerce & Growth, Skullcandy. "Brij changed that, transforming our retail footprint into a powerful channel for direct relationships and ecommerce growth globally."

With this new funding, Brij will accelerate product development, including investments in agentic AI capabilities, expand its go-to-market efforts, and deepen strategic partnerships across the retail and ecommerce ecosystem.

To learn more about Brij and how it enables omnichannel customer engagement across channels, visit www.brij.ai .

About Brij:

Brij is the leading agentic AI-first platform redefining omnichannel enablement by helping consumer brands collect and activate first-party data from offline interactions. By capturing valuable first-party data from offline customers, Brij helps brands understand consumer behaviors and preferences, allowing for more effective marketing strategies, improved customer relationships, and more revenue. With a focus on delivering actionable insights, Brij empowers over 150 leading brands to enhance customer engagement and drive revenue growth in an increasingly competitive retail landscape. For more information, visit www.brij.ai .

About Bright Pixel Capital

Bright Pixel Capital is the technology investment arm of the multinational group Sonae. With special focus on cybersecurity, infrastructure software, retail technologies, business applications and emerging tech, it has a portfolio of more than 60 companies, from early to growth stages. Bright Pixel acts as a partner that brings specialized know-how, global footprint, and a wealth of experience in helping companies from early stage to IPO. For more information, visit brpx.com .

Press Contact: press@brij.it

SOURCE: Brij

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/brij-secures-8m-in-oversubscribed-round-to-power-the-future-of-offline-1041895