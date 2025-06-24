Winnetka, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Hadley, a leading nonprofit empowering people with vision loss to adapt and thrive, and Notal Vision, a pioneer in AI-driven home diagnostic tools and digital healthcare for retinal diseases, today announced a strategic partnership to bridge the gap between early detection, treatment monitoring, and adaptive living for patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The collaboration will connect users of Notal Vision's ForeseeHome and SCANLY Home OCT monitoring programs with Hadley's specialized programming, including Living with Macular Degeneration workshop series (hadleyhelps.org/workshops/living-with-macular-degeneration).

Notal Vision will connect patients experiencing vision loss to Hadley's free online practical and social/emotional content and programming. A co-produced podcast will feature experts discussing early detection of eye diseases and the role of at-home monitoring. Specifically, the partnership will highlight the combined benefits of Notal Vision's ForeseeHome and SCANLY Home OCT together with Hadley's free support.

Coordinated email campaigns and social media efforts will highlight the synergy between home monitoring and social/emotional programming and amplify resources for patients, family members, and caregivers.

"Hadley is thrilled to partner with Notal Vision to reach more individuals facing vision loss," said Johnjoe Farragher, President & CEO of Hadley. "Our Living with Macular Degeneration workshop, one of many social/emotional programs, provides Notal Vision patients with actionable tools to mitigate functional decline, complementing the critical role of ForeseeHome and SCANLY Home OCT in disease monitoring."

"AMD management requires both technological and behavioral interventions," noted Dr. Kester Nahen, CEO of Notal Vision. "By referring our patients to Hadley's programs in our patient outreach, we empower individuals to proactively address vision changes - reducing anxiety and improving adherence to clinical follow-ups."

About the Social / Emotional Programs & Technology

Hadley's Living with Macular Degeneration : A workshop series covering assistive technology, home safety, and coping strategies, grounded in research on low-vision rehabilitation.

: A workshop series covering assistive technology, home safety, and coping strategies, grounded in research on low-vision rehabilitation. Notal Vision's ForeseeHome: An FDA-cleared medical device that uses AI to analyze at-home visual field data, helping clinicians detect wet AMD progression early with 81% of patients having functional vision of 20/40 or better at diagnosis (per Ho AC. et al., J. Clin. Med., 2021).

Notal Vision's SCANLY Home OCT: An FDA-cleared AI-powered medical device that allows physicians to track disease activity and treatment response in patients with wet AMD (per Holekamp NM et al., Retina 2024).

About Hadley

Hadley provides both practical help and social/emotional support to older adults adjusting to vision loss, empowering them to adapt and thrive. Founded in 1920, Hadley currently serves more than 150,000 individuals across the country and around the world. Visit hadleyhelps.org for more.

