Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Sorrento Resources Ltd. (CSE: SRS) (OTCQB: SRSLF) (the "Company" or "Sorrento") a Canadian exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Atlantic Canada, is pleased to announce that it has begun a large scale geochemical soil and rock sampling program on its Lord Baron Property.

Highlights:

1,075 proposed soil sample locations over four separate grids

Largest soil sample program ever undertaken on the property

Grids will cover many identified historical targets

Grab samples will be collected over any identified mineralized zones while soil sampling

Program will follow up and expand on 2024 soil sampling results

Little Bay Head Grid

The proposed Little Bay Head Grid consists of 705 soil sampling locations at a spacing of 150x50m. It completely overlaps four historic soil sampling grids, one of which has an anomalous copper value of 17,700ppm. These historic surveys lacked inductively coupled plasma (ICP) assay data, and many did not have fire assay (gold) results. In addition, the historic soil sample locations were not recorded with modern GPS and thus current coordinates are based on georeferenced maps which leaves a degree of uncertainty. By carrying out this program, not only does the company cover a much larger area than was every historically sampled, it also will have accurate positional data along with an assay suite of 34 elements plus gold. Moreover, the survey covers several historical geophysical anomalies which were never followed up on. This will aid the company in planning future programs such as geophysics and diamond drilling.

The results of historic sampling completed on the Project have not been verified by the Company.





Figure 1. Proposed soil grid over the Little Bay Head Target. Historical copper geochemical data displayed.



Clam Pond Grid

The proposed Clam Pond grid consists of 127 proposed soil sample locations at a spacing of 200x100m. The grid is an extension to the previously sampled September 2024 grid which yielded both promising gold and copper results. The grid is also located approximately 1.5km north and along strike of the historic Little Deer and Whalesback mines. This area has seen little to no historic exploration and this program represents the second phase of a first pass program.





Figure 2. Proposed soil grid over the Clam Pond Target. Historical copper geochemical data displayed along with Sorrento Resources September 2024 soil sampling results.



CSCJV-1 Grid

The proposed CSCJV-1 grid consists of 154 soil sample locations at a spacing of 50x100m. The grid overlaps the CSCJV-1 target, an area in which grab samples averaged 0.33% copper over an area of 600x300m. Soil sampling has never been carried out over this immediate area and will give the company another dataset to further evaluate the target.





Figure 3. Proposed soil grid over the CSCJV-1 Target. Historical copper geochemical data displayed.



Ferndale and Swatridge Grid

The Ferndale and Swatridge Grid consists of 89 soil sample locations at a spacing of 100x250m. The grid covers the Ferndale mineral occurrence and is just to the east of the Swatridge mineral occurrence. In addition, it overlaps an east-west fault structure which locally has anomalous copper in historical stream sediment samples. This will be the first soil sampling program in the immediate area.





Figure 4. Proposed soil grid over the Ferndale and Swatridge Targets. Historical copper geochemical data displayed.



Rock Sampling

In addition to the proposed soil sampling grids, rock sampling will also be undertaken. While soil sampling, if any mineralized outcrops or float boulders are identified, grab samples will be collected and sent for assay. Pictures, a GPS coordinate, structural data, and a description of the outcrop/rock sample will also be recorded.

About the Lord Baron Project

The Lord Baron Project is located on the Springdale peninsula, Newfoundland and Labrador near the towns of Springdale, Little Bay, and Beachside. The region has a rich mining history and is host to a skilled workforce, several diamond drilling contractors, a NI-43-101 compliant assay lab, and mining equipment and parts suppliers. In addition, it is adjacent to deep water ports, industrial hydroelectric power supply, and is in proximity to the Nugget Pond mill.

The Project consists of 15 individual mineral licenses made up of 256 individual claims for an area of 6,400ha. The Project is predominately underlain by rocks of the Lush's Bight Group of the tectonostratigraphic Dunnage Zone of the Appalachian Orogen. The Lush's Bight Group is a Cambro-Ordovician sequence of ophiolitic metavolcanic rocks representing a portion of the oceanic crust of the proto-Atlantic Ocean, the Iapetus Sea. The group has been metamorphosed to greenschist facies and has undergone extensive faulting related to the initial formation of oceanic crust as well as the Taconic and Acadian Orogenies.

The Lush's Bight Group contains more base metal sulphide showings per square kilometer than any other group of rocks in Newfoundland. The showings typically occur in an envelope of chlorite schist.

Management Commentary

Alex Bugden, P. Geo., CEO, President and Qualified Person of Sorrento Resources Ltd., commented, "We are thrilled to begin this program and will be eagerly awaiting results. This program shows that Sorrento will put the money from the recent financing into exploration and move forward with its projects with the goal of unlocking value for shareholders. I firmly believe this program will generate targets for next phase geophysics programs and eventually diamond drilling in both new areas along with already identified target areas."

Change of Directors

The Company further announces the resignation of Brayden Sutton as a Director of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Sutton for his contributions to the Board and wishes him all the best in future endeavours.

Closing of Rodgers Cove Project Acquisition

Additionally, the Company has closed the acquisition of the Rodgers Cove Project, as announced on June 4, 2025. The Company issued 2,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") pursuant to the closing. The Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months expiring on October 14, 2025.

Qualified Person

Alex Bugden, P. Geo., a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Sorrento Resources Ltd.

Sorrento Resources is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. The Company's objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit in including the Wing Pond, Lord Baron, The PEG lithium project, and the Harmsworth (VMS) project all located in Newfoundland.

