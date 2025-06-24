Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Bighorn Web Solutions, a leading enterprise-grade eCommerce agency, has joined the Hyvä Agency Partner Program as a Bronze Partner.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/256452_3ca3356774166a25_001full.jpg

Hyvä is a frontend solution for Magento 2, designed with a focus on performance, maintainability, and simplified development workflows.

Hyvä was created to replace Magento's legacy Luma frontend, which had become bloated and difficult to manage. With Hyvä, developers can build Magento stores with less code, improving page speed, simplifying customizations, and shortening development cycles without sacrificing flexibility.

As a Bronze Partner, Bighorn Web Solutions will continue working with Magento merchants using Hyvä's framework. The partnership allows for direct access to technical documentation, resources, and support within the Hyvä ecosystem.

This means Bighorn Web Solutions can align its frontend development practices with Hyvä's standards, helping clients avoid legacy complexity and helping them deliver faster, more maintainable storefronts.

"Partnering with Hyvä allows us to deliver Magento storefronts that are faster, cleaner, and easier to maintain. Our clients benefit from significantly improved performance and reduced development overhead," said Bighorn Web Solutions founder and CEO, Caleb Bradley.

"This partnership gives our team direct access to Hyvä's in new ways, further empowering us to build future-ready Magento experiences. It's a big mutual win for us and our merchants, and we couldn't be more excited about the future."

To learn more about how Bighorn applies Hyvä in real-world Magento builds, visit https://bighornwebsolutions.com/.

About Hyvä

Hyvä Themes is a next-generation frontend solution for Magento 2, designed from the ground up for speed, simplicity, and maintainability. Trusted by merchants and agencies worldwide, Hyvä is redefining Magento development for the modern web.

About Bighorn Web Solutions

Bighorn Web Solutions is a U.S.-based enterprise-grade e-commerce agency rooted in the Rocky Mountain region, comprised of senior-level engineers who are specialists, not generalists. With deep expertise in its respective niches, the agency understands how to position you to stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256452

SOURCE: DesignRush