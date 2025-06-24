Crown Bioscience, a global contract research organization (CRO) headquartered in the United States and part of JSR Life Sciences and Japan-based JSR Corporation, today announces it has been named the Fierce CRO Award winner in the Excellence in Global Operations category by Fierce Biotech.

The Fierce CRO Awards celebrate exceptional achievements and innovations by Contract Research Organizations, recognizing CROs demonstrating outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership in delivering high-quality research and development services. The awards emphasize the critical role CROs play in advancing life sciences research and improving patient outcomes.

John Gu, Chief Executive Officer of Crown Bioscience, stated, "Winning this award for Excellence in Global Operations is a proud moment for Crown Bioscience and a meaningful recognition of the outstanding work delivered by our global operations team. Alongside our 2024 Excellence in Client Services and Partnership Award, these accolades highlight our unwavering commitment to serving clients with excellence and our contribution to discovering innovative new medicines."

Fierce CRO Award finalists and winners are evaluated based on Innovation and Impact, Measurable Outcomes, Sustainability and Scalability, and Ethical and Regulatory Adherence. Winners are featured in the Fierce CRO Report. Click here to read the report: https://www.fiercebiotech.com/cro/excellence-global-operations

About Crown Bioscience

Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, is a global contract research organization (CRO) dedicated to accelerating drug discovery and development in oncology and immuno-oncology. We partner with biotech and pharmaceutical companies to provide innovative, tailored solutions spanning preclinical research, translational platforms, and clinical trial support. With the world's largest commercially available patient-derived xenograft (PDX) collection and approximately 1,000 tumor organoid models powered by Hubrecht Organoid Technology, we offer unparalleled insights across 35 cancer indications. Our expertise spans in vivo, in vitro, ex vivo, and in silico methods, complemented by advanced laboratory services that span the entire drug development continuum. Additionally, our extensive biobank of liquid and human biospecimens, complete with clinical histories, enhances oncology research capabilities. Operating from 11 state-of-the-art facilities across the US, Europe, and APAC, our laboratories meet the highest industry standards, including accreditation by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). To learn more, visit www.crownbio.com.

