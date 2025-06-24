News summary:

Cegeka's expanded cloud infrastructure across Belgium and the Netherlands, including a new data center in Brussels, required secure, frictionless connectivity with five-nines availability

Adtran and Arcadiz delivered a flexible, scalable solution with robust ConnectGuard encryption, managed by Mosaic Network Controller

New DCI network boosts reliability and operational efficiency with 24/7 physical fiber monitoring

Adtran and Arcadiz today announced that Cegeka, a leading provider of IT and cloud solutions, has deployed Adtran's FSP 3000 open optical transport technology to add future-proof data center interconnect (DCI) capabilities. The new infrastructure links Cegeka's existing facilities to its new data center in Brussels and supports a wide range of SAN and DCI protocols. It offers the flexibility to accommodate diverse protocols and speeds while ensuring secure, reliable and high-capacity data transport. Featuring ConnectGuard optical-layer encryption, the solution meets stringent security standards, while real-time fiber monitoring via Adtran's ALM platform ensures maximum reliability and maintenance efficiency. Arcadiz's tailored optical spectrum services over short and diverse routes further streamline operations, optimizing performance to handle growing data demands.

Adtran is helping Cegeka evolve its network infrastructure with secure, scalable SAN DCI connectivity.

"This deployment marks a significant step in enhancing the performance, resilience and adaptability of our infrastructure," said Luc Greefs, VP of global operations and CTO of infrastructure services at Cegeka. "Adtran's open optical transport technology, combined with Arcadiz's unique customized spectrum delivery services over eight entirely diverse low-latency routes, provides us with a solid foundation that includes comprehensive fiber monitoring and advanced optical encryption with post-quantum cryptography. Confidentiality, integrity and availability of the data are paramount for our customers, which is why we have invested in a solution that protects their mission-critical applications while facilitating their digital transformation. This upgrade enhances our clients' long-term cyber resilience and enables us to deliver exceptional service, drive growth and swiftly adapt to their evolving needs."

Cegeka's new DCI network is built on Adtran's FSP 3000 open optical transport solution, designed to support diverse network services, including Ethernet and Fibre Channel at multiple speeds. With ultra-low latency, it ensures seamless synchronous replication between data centers crucial for real-time data resilience and business continuity. Enhanced security is ensured with Adva Network Security's ConnectGuard encryption technology fully integrated into Adtran's FSP 3000 optical platform, which provides compliance with strict global standards. The network leverages Adtran's ALM fiber assurance platform for real-time monitoring of the physical fiber plant, improving availability by distinguishing fiber issues from electronics failures. This reduces troubleshooting time and delivers operational savings while enhancing customer satisfaction. Built partially on Arcadiz's deployed fiber infrastructure using three pre-existing routes, this strategic utilization of resources enables efficient delivery of spectrum as a service, positioning Cegeka well for both current needs and future growth.

"In collaboration with Arcadiz, we're equipping Cegeka with a DCI solution designed to deliver exceptional performance and support increasing demands," commented Stuart Broome, GM of EMEA and APAC sales at Adtran. "Powered by our FSP 3000 open optical transport technology, the solution provides scalable SAN DCI transport to meet Cegeka's evolving needs. It features quantum-safe encryption to safeguard sensitive communication against emerging cyber threats. Coupled with the ALM fiber monitoring platform, the network enhances service quality through in-service monitoring and rapid fault detection, significantly boosting reliability for mission-critical applications. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation and positions Cegeka for sustained growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape."

"Partnering with Adtran on this deployment allows us to leverage their unique optical transport platform while applying our proven expertise, ensuring the best results for Cegeka," noted Marc Vandeputte, CTO of Arcadiz. "Our extensive experience in network management, combined with our existing fiber network, enables us to deliver a highly efficient DCI solution that meets the rising demands of the digital landscape. By utilizing three of our pre-existing diverse and short routes, we've not only minimized costs but also ensured that Cegeka's team can focus on what they do best serving their customers. Our innovative spectrum-as-a-service model enhances service quality and reliability while positioning us to support Cegeka's growth for many years to come."

