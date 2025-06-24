Future of hiring: VONQ has deployed AI Agents to deliver a self-service Cost-Per-Application product to more than 30k hiring companies.

VONQ, a leader in AI-powered talent intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with Employ to introduce CPA+, a groundbreaking cost-per-application (CPA) hiring model powered by agentic AI to highlight candidates delivered via LinkedIn AI job distribution.

United in a shared mission to elevate and accelerate innovation in modern hiring, this new solution harnesses VONQ's advanced agentic AI technology to autonomously review applications, conduct dynamic pre-screening interviews, and review candidates' skills and fit-seamlessly integrated through its Hiring API distribution platform.

Rather than automating for speed alone, the solution introduces a high-value screening experience that helps talent acquisition leaders surface the most qualified, high-intent candidates while delivering the best candidate experience. The result is smarter decision making, a better experience for both sides of the hiring process, and a reduction in time-to-hire by up to 90%¹.

"This strategic commitment to innovation represents a shift aligning candidate experience and recruiter outcomes. Replacing friction with flow, and complexity with clarity, we've created an AI-powered model that respects the individual behind every application while delivering the speed, structure, and quality recruiters need to hire with confidence. This is the future of performance hiringmade possible with insights from Employ and LinkedIn whose robust and intelligent capabilities helped bring this vision to life."

- Ritu Mohanka, CEO of VONQ

Reinforcing Employ's focus on accelerating innovation and keeping pace with the rapid evolution of AI, CPA+ is now exclusively accessible through JazzHR and Lever-two solutions within Employ's intelligent hiring suite. Employ's native Job Board Marketplace-built directly into JazzHR and Lever-empowers customers to boost productivity by sourcing pre-screened candidates synced over from LinkedIn and accessing VONQ's wide-reaching media channel portfolio with ease. The Marketplace is connected to VONQ's HAPI (Hiring API) ecosystem, which brings advanced recruitment technology and media-buying capabilities directly into the workflows of over 40 leading applicant tracking systems. JazzHR and Lever are the first ATSs to roll out CPA+ in collaboration with VONQ.

Why CPA+: Solve for Candidate Abandonment Through Innovation

Up to 90%² of candidates abandon job applications before completing them due to frustration caused by long forms, confusing steps, or a lack of feedback. For employers, this results in wasted media budgets, lost time, and missed opportunities to connect with top talent.

At the same time, HR teams, particularly those dealing with high volumes of applications, are overwhelmed by incomplete submissions, manual screening, and repetitive admin tasks which slow down decision-making and hiring speed.

In order to solve for this and accelerate an innovative solution, CPA+ combines intelligent automation with a thoughtful candidate experience-reducing friction for candidates while delivering pre-screened applications for employers.

How CPA+ Works and Why It Outperforms Traditional CPA Models

CPA+ stands for Cost-Per-Application Plus-and the "Plus" makes all the difference.

Instead of just an application, recruiters using JazzHR and Lever get fully completed, AI-screened candidate dossiers in under 20 minutes. For a fixed price, CPA+ delivers up to 20 pre-screened, ready-to-review candidates paired with interview transcripts, scores, and ranking in a structured dossier.

CPA+ is built to assist-not replace, recruiter decision-making, with transparent candidates rankings and explainable scoring logic. Importantly, recruiters remain fully in control of how candidates are interviewed, assessed, and ultimately hired. All scores and rankings are recommendations-not decisions, meant to support, not substitute, human judgment.

That makes it auditable, accountable and aligned with evolving global hiring regulations.

Each CPA+ applicant has a unique candidate journey where they are:

Guided by VONQ's Agentic AI: An interactive assistant that answers questions, offers guidance, and keeps candidates engaged.

Walked through the Process: From form completion to feedback, the AI ensures clarity at every step 24/7.

Interviewed Instantly: A six-minute, role-specific screening is conducted within minutes of application.

Skill-Based Scored: The system evaluates each candidate across 15 skill dimensions using a skills-based point system offering a fairer alternative to traditional black-box matching models, which often reinforce bias.

Delivered in a Clean Dossier: The recruiter receives a structured profile, including responses, interview summaries, and scorecards ready for immediate review.

CPA+ is Now Available in JazzHR and Lever

CPA+ is now live in JazzHR and Lever with additional Hiring API partners to follow in Europe. This launch is a key step in VONQ's strategy to bring intelligent, performance-based job advertising directly into the platforms hiring teams already use. It allows seamless access to advanced recruiting tools within their existing workflows.

"We are proud to work with LinkedIn and leverage VONQ's CPA+ technology to accelerate the innovation and engineering we've already committed to and provide value to our Jazz and Lever customers," said Katy Jenkins, Vice President, Product at Employ. "Through this collaboration, our customers can utilize CPA+ to quickly capture a small number of pre-qualified, ranked candidates through sponsored posting powered by LinkedIn. This feature, combined with Employ's AI Companions, eliminates early screening burdens, accelerating time-to-hire. This offering reflects our focus at Employ to make hiring more intelligent and efficient, while staying grounded in transparency, quality, and real impact."

About VONQ

VONQ is a leading recruitment advertising platform, trusted by over 350 global enterprises and staffing agencies including, Adecco, Software One, PwC, and Randstad to help businesses connect with top talent. By combining AI-powered job distribution technology, expert recruitment insights, and deep ATS integrations, VONQ delivers over 2 million job postings each month across 5,000+ media channels. The platform enhances visibility and strengthens employer branding while delivering pre-vetted, high-quality candidates directly to the shortlist stage ensuring faster, more efficient hiring outcomes. VONQ is headquartered in Rotterdam, with offices in Groningen, Düsseldorf, and London. www.vonq.com

About Employ

Employ delivers people-first intelligent hiring solutions that empower companies to overcome their greatest hiring challenges. From startups to Fortune 100 organizations, Employ meets companies where they are-offering tailored solutions that support everything from foundational hiring to advanced talent acquisition strategies. Employ is the only organization to offer companies choice in their hiring technology, providing three unique ATS platforms (JazzHR, Lever and Jobvite) and AI Companions that work alongside you in your hiring journey. Our intelligent hiring suite is trusted by more than 23,000 customers, including e.l.f. Beauty, Pure Barre, Shutterfly, and Spotify. For more information, visit www.employinc.com.

