Average packet-per-second (PPS) DDoS attack sizes surged 242% between the first and second halves of 2024, highlighting the need for greater threat mitigation.

GTT Communications, Inc., a leading networking and security as a service provider for multinational organizations, has announced a major expansion of its DDoS Protection and Mitigation Services delivered in partnership with Corero Network Security, the DDoS protection specialists. GTT has added three new strategically placed locations in São Paolo, Brazil; Hong Kong, China; and Miami, U.S., bringing the total number of scrubbing centers integrated with GTT EnvisionCORE to 13 globally. The expansion enhances performance, reduces in-region latency and significantly increases GTT's capacity to mitigate large-scale volumetric attacks for customers worldwide.

Network-based DDoS attacks continue to set record growth, with threat actors seeking to overwhelm the available bandwidth, firewalls, routers and compute infrastructure of their targets. Across its global network, from the first half of 2024 to the second half of 2024, GTT observed that packet-per-second (PPS) average attack sizes surged by 242%, while megabits-per-second (Mbps) average attack sizes grew by 128%.

The DDoS services expansion increases GTT's total scrubbing capacity to 4Tbps. The greater bandwidth to absorb and neutralize large-scale attacks provides stronger protection for mission-critical applications. Embedded in GTT's industry leading global Tier 1 IP backbone is Corero's SmartWall ONE DDoS protection solution delivering sub-second detection and mitigation of DDoS attacks.

"By expanding our global Tier 1 IP backbone-enabled DDoS Protection and Mitigation Services into Latin America, as well as deepening our footprint in Asia-Pacific and North America, we are creating a stronger, more responsive defense against today's increasingly complex cyber threats," said Fletcher Keister, Chief Product and Technology Officer, GTT. "Our new scrubbing centers have been strategically located in alignment with rising regional demand to better protect our global customers against large DDoS attacks while also minimizing latency. Using Corero's advanced mitigation technology allows for per packet inspection and dynamic profiling, enabling GTT to ensure uninterrupted performance and business continuity for our customers."

The Brazil location establishes GTT's first DDoS scrubbing facility in Latin America. This expansion comes at a critical time for the Latin American market. Recent data from Corero's Security Operations Center indicates a 176% increase in DDoS attacks targeting Latin American traffic in the first half of 2025 compared to the previous six months.

"Latin American businesses are facing a surge in sophisticated DDoS attacks that threaten to disrupt operations and damage reputations," said Carl Herberger, CEO, Corero Network Security. "Our expanded partnership with GTT underscores our commitment to empowering organizations across this rapidly growing region and around the world with the robust cybersecurity defenses needed to ensure operational continuity in today's threat landscape."

About GTT

GTT is a leading networking and security as a service provider for multinational organizations, simply and securely connecting people and machines to data and applications anywhere in the world. We serve thousands of organizations, bringing together the right people, partners and technology to reduce the burden on IT teams and solve the most pressing networking and security challenges. Built on our top-ranked global Tier 1 network, GTT Envision is a single global technology platform to connect, orchestrate, virtualize and automate enterprise networks, enabling customers with consumable solutions to achieve business missions and meet ongoing demand when, where and how needed. Our portfolio includes SASE, SD-WAN, security, internet, voice and other connectivity options, complemented by a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the globe. We partner with our customers to deliver Greater Technology Together. For more information, please visit www.gtt.net.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF).

