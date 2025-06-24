Nasuni Achieves AWS Energy & Utilities Competency Status

Designation Highlights Nasuni's Abilities to Modernize Storage Infrastructure for Energy Organizations and Unlock the Value of Seismic Data for AI

BOSTON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading unified file data platform company, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Energy & Utilities Competency status. This designation recognizes that Nasuni has demonstrated deep expertise helping customers leverage AWS cloud technology to transform complex systems and accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy and utilities future.

Achieving the AWS Energy & Utilities Competency differentiates Nasuni as an AWS Partner with deep expertise and technical proficiency within this unique industry, including proven customer success developing solutions across the value chain, from production operations and optimization, to commodities trading, new energy and utilities solutions, and more. To receive the designation, AWS Partners undergo a rigorous technical validation process, including a customer reference audit. The AWS Energy & Utilities Competency provides energy and utilities customers the ability to more easily select skilled partners to help accelerate their digital transformations with confidence.

"Our strategic collaboration with AWS is redefining how energy companies harness seismic data," said Michael Sotnick, SVP of Business & Corporate Development at Nasuni. "Together, we're removing traditional infrastructure barriers and unlocking faster, smarter subsurface decisions. By integrating Nasuni's global unified file data platform with the power of AWS solutions including Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), Amazon Bedrock, and Amazon Q, we're helping upstream operators accelerate time to first oil, boost capital efficiency, and prepare for the next era of data-driven exploration."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Achieving the AWS Energy & Utilities Competency underscores Nasuni's commitment to helping energy organizations modernize infrastructure, accelerate subsurface workflows, and enhance global collaboration. By bringing together Nasuni's cloud-native file data platform with Amazon S3 and other AWS services, energy customers can eliminate data silos, reduce interpretation cycle times, and unlock the full value of seismic data for AI-driven exploration. This designation reflects Nasuni's commitment to delivering innovative, validated solutions that support the energy sector's digital transformation.

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a unified file data platform for enterprises facing an explosion of unstructured data, combining storage and data services into a single hybrid cloud solution.

Nasuni's approach enables business resiliency and better data management, while providing solutions that drive IT efficiency - cutting infrastructure costs by up to 67%. Its best-in-class solution also eliminates the need for additional cybersecurity measures or separate backup and disaster recovery. The Nasuni File Data Platform replaces the friction associated with legacy infrastructure with optimized infrastructure flow, supporting modern enterprise expectations for data analytics and business insights.

Nasuni helps businesses transform data from an obstacle into an opportunity. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, spanning the manufacturing, media and advertising, construction (AEC), consumer brands, and energy industries. Its corporate headquarters are located in Boston, Massachusetts, and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

Media Contacts

US: Hannah Johnston

V2 Communications

Phone: 617-426-2222

Email: nasuni@v2comms.com

Europe: Beth Collinson

Waters Agency

Phone: +44 (0)7591 004 738

Email: nasunipr@watersagency.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1841258/Nasuni_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nasuni-achieves-aws-energy--utilities-competency-status-302486328.html