Dienstag, 24.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Börsentief? Für diesen Geheimtipp scheint das Gegenteil zu gelten
24.06.2025
HR Path Expands U.S. Footprint with Acquisition of ClearCourse Consulting

PARIS, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting and HRIS solutions, is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of ClearCourse Consulting, a U.S.-based firm specializing in HCM consulting for platforms including Dayforce, ADP, UKG, and Workday.

HR Path Expands U.S. Footprint with Acquisition of ClearCourse Consulting

With a presence in 28 countries and a team of over 2,500 professionals, HR Path is a trusted partner for businesses navigating the complexities of Human Resources. Specializing in advisory, implementation, and operational services, HR Path delivers cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance efficiency and foster growth. Since it was founded in 2001, the company has stayed true to its mission of reshaping HR practices around the world.

Founded in 2016, ClearCourse Consulting has earned a strong reputation for delivering Human Capital Management system assessments, implementations, and optimization services that empower organizations to fully realize the value of their HCM solutions.

This acquisition represents a significant milestone for HR Path, solidifying its position as a leader in the HR industry and expanding its presence in America. ClearCourse Consulting's expertise in HR advisory and solutions aligns seamlessly with HR Path's mission to drive organizational growth and excellence through strategic HR initiatives.

"The addition of ClearCourse Consulting is a strategic step for us. Their well-established expertise in HCM consulting strengthens our pursuit of becoming the global leader in HR transformation," said François Boulet, Co-founder of HR Path.

"Their deep knowledge and strong client relationships in the U.S. complement our global capabilities, enabling us to deliver even more value to our clients. This partnership is not only about growth-it's about synergy, innovation, and a shared commitment to excellence." added Bryant Bateman, Partner at HR Path.

"We're thrilled to begin this new chapter," said Keith Martin, President & CEO of ClearCourse Consulting. " This milestone brings exciting opportunities for our team and reinforces our path toward continued growth and success. We remain committed to delivering exceptional service while embracing new possibilities as part of HR Path."

The acquisition of ClearCourse Consulting-a specialist in Dayforce, ADP, UKG, and Workday-enhances HR Path's capabilities in the U.S. market. Building on the acquisitions of Exaserv in 2019 and Terra Information Group (TIG) in 2023, this move further solidifies HR Path's nationwide presence and delivery capacity.

Fabienne LATOUR - Fabienne.latour@hr-path.com

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2716483/ClearCourse_EN.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2716485/ClearCourse_Logo.jpg

ClearCourse Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hr-path-expands-us-footprint-with-acquisition-of-clearcourse-consulting-302488141.html

