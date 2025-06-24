The workplace operating system now extends to IT, workplace, and capital assets-delivering real-time visibility, automated maintenance, and data-rich insights that power smarter decisions across the built environment.

OfficeSpace Software, the trusted leader in workplace-management technology for two decades, announced today that its product, engineering, and workplace R&D experts applied new research techniques and agentic AI to accelerate the creation of OfficeSpace Assets-a next-generation solution for enterprise IT and workplace asset management. The product will be officially unveiled on June 24

"Our teams have spent 18 years mastering the art and science of workplace management," said Erin Mulligan Helgren, CEO. "Agentic AI now supercharges that expertise, helping us deliver richer capabilities, faster, while holding the bar on quality, security, and design."

Speed-With Human Insight at the Core

Completed in just three months by a two-developer strike team, OfficeSpace Assets compresses what historically took five engineers several years. The difference: AI augments research, prototyping, and testing-while seasoned engineers apply deep knowledge of real-world workplace challenges to refine, secure, and scale every line of code.

"AI didn't replace our team-it supercharged them," noted Andres Avalos, Chief Product Officer. "That means our clients get solutions informed by 18 years of best practice, delivered at startup speed, without sacrificing the depth our clients need to manage people, places, and property in one platform."

One Platform for People, Places, and Property

Within the OfficeSpace workplace-management suite, OfficeSpace Assets gives organizations a single source of truth for:

Real-time asset visibility Track laptops, monitors, desks, HVAC systems, and more across every location.



Track laptops, monitors, desks, HVAC systems, and more across every location. Seamless workflows Assign seats, devices, and access in one unified flow for new hires and moves.



Assign seats, devices, and access in one unified flow for new hires and moves. Intelligent maintenance compliance Automate work orders, link primary and peripheral assets, and produce audit-ready reports.



Automate work orders, link primary and peripheral assets, and produce audit-ready reports. Decision-grade analytics Surface insights that guide high-stakes decisions on spend, lifecycle, and space optimization.



"OfficeSpace is putting asset intelligence directly onto the live floor plan," said Kiley Reynolds, Chief Technology Officer. "We're the only platform that is fusing space planning, visual directories, and enterprise-grade asset management in a single AI-first ecosystem. From one intuitive map, admins will be able to orchestrate moves, devices, and maintenance; employees can enjoy a seamless workplace; and leaders will get real-time insight to optimize spend and protect the assets that power their teams."

What's Next

Later this summer, OfficeSpace and its client OpenAI will co-host a workshop with IFMA, showing IT, facilities, space and occupancy, and operations leaders how to tap generative AI and agentic workflows for their own workplace management excellence on July 30th. Register Now

About OfficeSpace Software

OfficeSpace is the AI workplace management platform that helps teams plan, connect, and perform in the workplace and manage the built environment at scale. The world's top teams use OfficeSpace to connect everyone and everything in the built environment, with intuitive space planning, desk and room booking, employee wayfinding and announcements, visitor management, asset management, real-time reporting and analytics, agentic AI workflows, and predictive workplace intelligence. OfficeSpace is named Easiest to Use, Best Meets Requirements, Users Most Likely to Recommend, Best Enterprise ROI, Overall Leader, and a Top 1% Office Software platform on G2's enterprise software review site. OfficeSpace is also a preferred supplier in Gartner's 2024 Market Guide for Workplace Experience Applications, and a top solution onAppsCREcorporate real estate marketplaceThe company is backed by Vista Equity Partners and Resurgens Technology Partners. Follow OfficeSpace on LinkedIn, @OfficeSpace Software

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250624038159/en/

Contacts:

OfficeSpace Software Media Contact

Heather Larrabee, Chief Marketing Officer

Phone: 720-326-8762

Email: press@officespacesoftware.com