Ambience Healthcare's "Patient Recap" Offers Clinicians the First Chart Summarization Technology from an Ambient AI Platform

An industry first: Ambience Healthcare becomes the only ambient AI to deliver comprehensive patient context before encounters, extending beyond documentation to clinical workflow transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Ambience Healthcare , the leader in compliant, specialty-specific, and coding-aware ambient AI technology, today announced the successful launch of Patient Recap at St. Luke's Health System in Idaho. This groundbreaking feature makes Ambience the first and only AI documentation and coding platform to deliver comprehensive pre-visit chart summaries, fundamentally expanding the role of ambient AI from post-encounter documentation to complete clinical workflow optimization.

While other AI scribing solutions focus solely on documenting what happens during patient visits, through its pre-preparation capabilities, Ambience now uniquely positions clinicians for a patient visit before they even enter the exam room. This strategic advancement positions Ambience as the only ambient AI platform that supports the entire patient encounter lifecycle, from preparation through documentation and follow-up.

The new feature addresses one of healthcare's most persistent challenges: inefficient chart review. An extensive EHR log study found that ambulatory doctors spend about 16 minutes per patient encounter using the electronic health record, with roughly one-third of that time (~5 minutes per visit) dedicated just to chart review tasks (e.g., reading records and results). If a primary care physician sees roughly 11-20 patients per day, that translates to 1-2 hours spent on chart review alone.

"Traditional AI scribes only address the documentation burden after patient encounters," said Michael Ng, CEO and Co-Founder of Ambience Healthcare. "Patient Recap represents a paradigm shift, making it the first ambient AI platform to tackle the equally time-consuming challenge of pre-visit preparation. This end-to-end approach creates a comprehensive clinical workflow solution that no other AI scribing solution can match."

Transforming Clinical Visit Preparation

The majority of pre-visit workflows require that clinicians complete an electronic scavenger hunt, searching through discharge summaries buried beneath specialist letters, medication changes hidden in portal messages, and labs scattered across dozens of encounters.

With Patient Recap, providers enter each visit with a comprehensive snapshot of everything that matters: hospital discharges, ER visits, specialty consults, and more. Each recap links directly to source notes, allowing physicians to drill down when needed. The tool proves especially valuable for physicians who frequently move between rooms and need to quickly catch up on a year's worth of patient history while maintaining patient engagement.

"Preparing to see patients is a high-effort activity," said Trevor Satterfield, MD, Associate Chief Medical Information Officer at St. Luke's Health System. "I was spending significant preparation time gathering relevant clinical information before a patient visit. As a clinician, being able to walk into every visit knowing the patient's background within seconds versus minutes, is incredibly valuable."

Value of Patient Recap

Patient Recap automatically ingests data from the patient's chart and Epic's CareEverywhere, a platform that allows healthcare providers using Epic's EMR system to securely share patient data across different healthcare organizations. Patient Recap then processes both structured and unstructured notes from all types of visits. The system runs nightly, analyzing 18 months of patient history and synthesizing each encounter into 2-3 essential bullets that prioritize the most critical details.

Key Benefits:

Saves valuable time: Eliminates manual chart review by automatically surfacing relevant information from across providers and care settings

Enhances clinical preparedness: Provides comprehensive patient context before visits, enabling clinicians to enter exam rooms with confidence and build stronger patient rapport

Improves care quality: Ensures critical information isn't missed by synthesizing data from multiple EHR locations into one accessible summary

Beyond Summary: The Road to a Proactive Intelligence

Ambience's vision is to make Patient Recap the clinician's first stop for any patient, in any care setting. It brings together all relevant data - labs, imaging, pharmacy fills, patient inbox messages, and out-of-network records - into a single, distilled view, eliminating the need for clinicians to hunt across systems. Designed to support all specialties and care settings, Patient Recap is expanding beyond outpatient settings to include inpatient and emergency department settings. What began as a summary tool is evolving into a proactive clinical decision support tool, surfacing wellness gaps, highlighting HCC codes requiring more substantiation, and flagging revenue-cycle or guideline-based opportunities before they're missed. With Patient Recap, clinicians can enter every encounter prepared, confident, and efficient.

Unlike standalone point solutions, Patient Recap is built within the specialty-specific philosophy of Ambience's ambient AI platform, connecting pre-visit preparation, real-time documentation, and coding workflows into one seamless system. This integration is critical: without connection to ambient scribing and coding capabilities, pre-visit summaries alone provide limited value. Each specialty requires tailored summarization approaches, and in high-stakes clinical environments where safety and performance are paramount, Ambience has demonstrated measurable improvements in both efficiency and accuracy metrics.

For more information about Ambience Healthcare's ambient AI platform, visit ambiencehealthcare.com/product .

About St. Luke's Health System

As an Idaho-based, not-for-profit, community-owned and community-led health system, St. Luke's is dedicated to its mission to improve the health of people in the communities it serves. From its founding in 1902 to today, St. Luke's has long been a leader in quality care and a vital partner in addressing community health needs.

About Ambience Healthcare

Ambience Healthcare's mission is to supercharge healthcare providers with breakthrough generative AI technology. Ambience's AI platform eliminates administrative burden for clinicians and delivers point-of-care coding backed by compliant documentation across 100+ specialties, helping clinicians focus on patient care while improving documentation quality, ensuring accurate reimbursement, and reducing compliance risk for health systems. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by Andreessen Horowitz, OpenAI Startup Fund, Human Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Martin Ventures, AIX Ventures, AirTree Ventures, John Doerr, Jeff Dean, Richard Socher, Pieter Abbeel, Anne Wojcicki, Eren Bali, Jay Desai, Nish Bhat, Matt Mochary, and others. To learn more, visit ambiencehealthcare.com

