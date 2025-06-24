Motorica Raises €5M to Lead the Generative AI Revolution in Character Animation

Trusted by top-tier AAA studios and animators, Motorica delivers production-ready motion synthesis at 200x speed, with no compromise on quality or control

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Motorica, the global pioneer in Generative AI for character animation and motion synthesis, today announced the close of a €5 million seed funding round, led by Angular Ventures, with participation from Luminar Ventures. The funding will support Motorica's rapid expansion, scaling of its proprietary AI platform and continued investment in R&D to shape the future of instant character animation.

Motorica's technology is already being used in live production environments by world-leading AAA studios to deliver production-ready animation at unprecedented speed and scale. In early deployments, studios have reported up to a 99% reduction in animation time, achieving animation workflows that are 200x faster than the traditional motion capture to gameplay animation workflow - without sacrificing creative control, quality, or pipeline compatibility.

"Motorica is a breakthrough in game development and animation technology that will help to bring forth the next era of gaming, enabling digital Living Worlds that are populated by dynamic, lifelike characters that will make gameplay a truly immersive and interactive experience," said Willem Demmers, CEO of Motorica. "But unlike other AI developments, we're not here to upend the animation workflow. We're here to liberate it. Traditionally, animators spend 70% of their time on technical grunt work and only 30% on actual creative performance. Motorica flips that. By automating the grind - things like tedious keyframing for basic locomotion - we let creators focus on what matters: storytelling, emotion, and innovation. That shift helps studios move faster, push quality higher, and ship with less friction."

Maxi Keller, animator for titles including "The Last of Us: Part II" and "Call of Duty: WWll," shared, "Motorica is the best tool out there for locomotion animation and Motion Matching. It delivers better, more consistent results than mocap as they give you exact control on acceleration and target speed, and more."

Solving the Hardest Problem in Game and Virtual Production Pipelines

Character animation, especially for interactive media like games and virtual production, has traditionally required a significant amount of manual work, from in-studio MoCap shoots and reshoots to manual keyframing and repetitive cycles. Studios face a fundamental trade-off between speed and cost versus realism and scale. Motorica removes that trade-off.

Motorica's platform is built to generate realistic, responsive, diverse animation at scale. The system integrates industry-standard tools and workflows, offering full compatibility with DCC software and game engines, including Unreal Engine, Maxon Cinema 4D, Maya, Unity and Blender. Advanced capabilities include support for motion matching, enabling lifelike animation for large numbers of characters in complex gameplay scenarios.

Motorica Highlights:

Massive acceleration in animation production. One studio estimated three years of animation can be completed in just four days.

More expressive and stylistically diverse characters, generated using smaller datasets.

Substantial cost savings on accelerated mocap sessions and post-processing.

Built on Breakthrough Research and Proprietary Datasets

Motorica's core IP is built on years of academic innovation, beginning with the 2019 research breakthrough by top researchers Gustav Henter and Simon Alexanderson, who developed the world's first deep generative model for motion synthesis - effectively pioneering generative AI for character animation. Founded in 2020 to prototype this research, Motorica officially broke stealth in 2023, when Gustav and Simon teamed up with serial founder Willem Demmers to bring the company to market - turning their pioneering prototype into a commercially viable product.

Motorica owns and operates a state-of-the-art motion capture studio in Stockholm and has built one of the largest and most refined proprietary motion datasets in the world, captured with professional actors to ensure biomechanical realism and cinematic performance. With this foundation, Motorica stands alone as the only generative AI provider currently delivering AAA-quality animation at scale and as the category leader in the emerging space of motion synthesis.

"We invested in Motorica because they're not just reimagining animation - they're building foundational technology that will power the next wave of digital experiences," said David Peterson, Partner at Angular Ventures. "This platform has the potential to influence everything from how characters move in games and virtual worlds to how machines understand and replicate human motion in robotics, XR, and beyond. Their deep research roots, execution strength, and early adoption from industry leaders make Motorica a category-defining company."

With seed funding secured, Motorica plans to accelerate its product roadmap and scale customer adoption across key verticals. Near-term initiatives include:

Expanding integrations via SDKs and APIs to make Motorica even more plug-and-play for game studios, cinematics and virtual production teams.

Growing the company's data infrastructure and motion library, adding tools for controllable motion within fighting, sports, and stylized movement.

Launching strategic partnerships with game engines, simulation platforms, and large scale VFX studios.

Hiring across engineering, animation, data, and customer success.

Artist Commitment

Motorica's team is committed to augmenting creativity, not automating it away. Rapidly emerging as the industry standard for high-quality motion synthesis, the platform is designed in close collaboration with professional animators, game developers, and technical directors to enhance artistic workflows and eliminate bottlenecks. Rather than replacing human creativity, Motorica's tools eliminate chores - such as character locomotion and filler cycles - allowing creative teams to focus on performance, narrative, and style.

About Motorica

Motorica is a Stockholm-based AI company focused on generative animation for 3D character motion. Founded to address the growing demand for scalable, high-quality animation, Motorica develops technology that combines machine learning, motion capture, and compatible solutions for industry tools such as motion matching.

