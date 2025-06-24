Silver X Mining Corp.: Silver X Mining Secures a US$2M Loan Facility with Trafigura for the Production of Additional Copper Concentrates

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Silver X Mining Corp. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF)(F:AGX) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has secured a US$2,000,000 prepayment facility (the "Facility") and copper offtake agreement (the "Offtake") for its Nueva Recuperada project with Trafigura PTE Ltd. ("Trafigura").

"The execution of this expanded offtake agreement with Trafigura marks a key milestone for Silver X, positioning us to unlock meaningful value from our growing production profile. This transaction reflects Trafigura's confidence in our ability to deliver as a reliable and scalable producer in Peru," stated Jose Garcia, CEO of Silver X.

"For our investors, this agreement not only strengthens our balance sheet through access to flexible capital but also supports the acceleration of development at our project, particularly on mine development and the construction of a third flotation circuit. We continue to work on financing our imminent growth, focusing on non-dilutive funding to avoid or minimize shareholders dilution going forward. We anticipate additional positive news soon."

Transaction Details

The US$2,000,000 Facility will be drawn in tranches. The Facility carries an interest rate of SOFR plus 6%, with an expected repayment term of 20 months from the date of initial drawdown. As part of the financing terms, Silver X will issue 2.5M warrants, exercisable for a period of up to 25-months at an exercise price representing a 25% premium to the 20-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) on the TSX.V as of the signing date.

Under the terms of the expanded Offtake agreement, Silver X will sell 100% of the copper concentrate produced at the Nueva Recuperada project to Trafigura from the start of copper production through April 2029. This new agreement builds on the existing offtake arrangement for Nueva Recuperada and reflects the continued partnership between the two companies. Proceeds will be used for the implementation of a third flotation circuit at the Recuperada plant to produce copper concentrates with silver and gold contents, as well as for mine development and working capital.

Completion of the transaction is subject to, among other things, execution of definitive documentation and TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

About Trafigura

Trafigura is a leading commodities group, owned by its employees and founded 30 years ago. At the heart of global supply, Trafigura connects vital resources to power and build the world. It deploys infrastructure, market expertise and a worldwide logistics network to move oil and petroleum products, metals and minerals, gas and power from where they are produced to where they are needed, forming strong relationships that make supply chains more efficient, secure and sustainable. Trafigura invests in renewable energy projects and technologies to facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy, including through H2Energy Europe and joint venture Nala Renewables.

The Trafigura Group also comprises industrial assets and operating businesses including multi-metals producer Nyrstar, fuel storage and distribution company Puma Energy, and the Impala Terminals joint venture. The Group employs over 12,000 people and is active in 156 countries. Visit: www.trafigura.com.

About Silver X

Silver X is a rapidly growing silver producer-developer. The Company owns the 20,472-hectare Nueva Recuperada Silver Project in Central Peru and produces silver, gold, lead and zinc from its Tangana Mining Unit. Silver X is building a premier silver company aiming to deliver outstanding value to all stakeholders, consolidating and developing undervalued assets, adding resources, and increasing production while aspiring to sustain the communities that support us and stewarding the environment. Current production, paired with immediate development and brownfield expansion opportunities, present investors with the opportunity to invest in the early stages of a silver producer with strong growth prospects. For more information visit our website at www.silverxmining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

José M. García

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Kaitlin Taylor

Investor Relations

ir@silverxmining.com

+1 778 887 6861

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking information"). Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this press release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward- looking information contained in this press release may include, without limitation, expectations regarding the ability of the Company to complete the Facility and to meet the conditions for the second drawdown, expected use of proceeds from the Facility, the plans to complete a third floatation circuit, the ability of the Company to produce copper concentrate and satisfy the repayment terms of the Facility, exploration and development plans, results of operations, expected performance at the Project, the Company's belief that the Tangana system will provide considerable resource expansion potential, that the Company will be able to mine the Tangana Mining Unit in an economic manner, and the expected financial performance of the Company.

The following are some of the assumptions upon which forward-looking information is based: that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; demand for, and stable or improving price for the commodities we produce; receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and renewals in a timely manner; that the Company will not experience any material accident, labour dispute or failure of plant or equipment or other material disruption in the Company's operations at the Project and Nueva Recuperada Plant; the availability of financing for operations and development; the Company's ability to procure equipment and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; that the estimates of the resources at the Project and the geological, operational and price assumptions on which these and the Company's operations are based are within reasonable bounds of accuracy (including with respect to size, grade and recovery); the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and directors; and the ability of management to execute strategic goals.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to those risks described in the Company's annual and interim MD&As and in its public documents filed on www.sedarplus.ca from time to time. Forward- looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Silver X Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-x-mining-secures-a-us2m-loan-facility-with-trafigura-for-the-production-of-1042278