Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Börsentief? Für diesen Geheimtipp scheint das Gegenteil zu gelten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AEHV | ISIN: SE0006219473 | Ticker-Symbol: 65R
Frankfurt
24.06.25 | 08:09
1,920 Euro
-1,23 % -0,024
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVENICA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVENICA AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.06.2025 14:30 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Advenica launches a new cybersecurity product for industrial use

MALMÖ, Sweden, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advenica, a leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the launch of a new data diode, DD500E, which is a compact and robust hardware device designed to ensure secure, one-way data transfers in industrial environments.

The DD500E is engineered to bridge air-gapped networks, enabling secure extraction of sensor and operational data from field devices to local or cloud platforms without compromising on network integrity. Its applications include real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and machine-to-machine communication within production environments.

"With the launch of the new data diode DD500E, we're addressing a critical need for secure, easy-to-deploy solutions in industrial environments. This data diode combines robust cybersecurity with the practical demands on the field, ensuring that organisations can safely extract operational data without risking exposure." - Rickard Nilsson, COO at Advenica

The DD500E is the world's first data diode of its kind, and industrial organisations can now feel secure knowing that their critical data is safeguarded against cyber threats. By ensuring unidirectional data flow through using optical technology, the diode provides a layer of security that prevents external attacks from breaching sensitive operational systems.

Read more about the product here.

For further information, please contact:
Marie Bengtsson, CEO Advenica AB, +46 (0) 703 860 032, marie.bengtsson@advenica.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.50 CET on June 24, 2025.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/advenica/r/advenica-launches-a-new-cybersecurity-product-for-industrial-use,c4168040

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9770/4168040/3520607.pdf

250624 Advenica launches a new cybersecurity product for industrial use

https://news.cision.com/advenica/i/250624-advenica-launches-a-new-cybersecurity-product-for-industrial-use,c3421218

250624 Advenica launches a new cybersecurity product for industrial use

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/advenica-launches-a-new-cybersecurity-product-for-industrial-use-302489650.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.