Researchers in China have created new silver pastes for TOPCon solar cell LECO manufacturing. The new pastes integrate either aluminum, gallium or iron and can reportedly keep cells' electrodes securely anchored to the silicon cell surface due to the enhanced stability of the lead oxide (PbO) component in the glass powder. A group of researchers led by the Chinese Academy of Sciences claims to have improved silver paste quality for producing solar cells based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells via the so-called laser-enhanced contact optimization (LECO) process. The process ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...