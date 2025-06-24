AlphaSense Launches EU Data Residency Region to Help Ensure GDPR Compliance and Data Sovereignty for Enterprise Intelligence Customers

Investment underscores AlphaSense's commitment to EU data residency, privacy, and regulatory compliance

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaSense, the AI platform redefining market intelligence for the business and financial world, today announced the launch of a new data residency region based in the European Union. This strategic investment underscores AlphaSense's commitment to serving the complex needs of enterprise clients across Europe - especially those in Investment Banking, Hedge Funds, Asset Management, and Private Equity.

The expansion directly responds to growing demand from financial institutions and corporations that require strict adherence to data privacy and security standards. With the new EU data region, AlphaSense enables customers to meet GDPR compliance and ensures sensitive, proprietary information remains securely within EU borders.

This announcement comes amid record growth for AlphaSense's Enterprise Intelligence offering, which has more than doubled its customer base with rapid expansion across key verticals such as financial services, life sciences, industrials, and technology. As market volatility intensifies and decision cycles compress, the world's leading companies are turning to AlphaSense as their Enterprise Intelligence layer - unifying premium business and financial content and internal data to drive faster, more confident decisions.

The AlphaSense Enterprise Intelligence platform enables organizations to centralize and act on mission-critical insights from both internal and external sources - transforming fragmented, siloed information into intelligence at scale. By unifying proprietary content with the world's largest premium content library of 500 million documents and powering it through purpose-built Generative AI, AlphaSense delivers unmatched precision and speed.

"Launching our EU-based data residency is more than a technical milestone. It's a reflection of our deep, long-term commitment to privacy, compliance, and trust," said Stephen Lynch, EVP & GM of Enterprise Business at AlphaSense. "As the leading AI-native market intelligence platform trusted by the world's largest financial institutions and enterprises, safeguarding customers' proprietary insights is non-negotiable. This offering helps ensure that EU-based enterprises can fully harness AlphaSense's end-to-end intelligence platform - across premium market content and proprietary data - with the confidence that their information remains encrypted, isolated, and compliant with GDPR and local data residency requirements. This is another step forward in delivering secure, high-impact AI for business and financial decision-makers across the globe."

With the launch of the new data residency region, AlphaSense is delivering its full suite of secure, AI workflows entirely within the European Union. All customer data remains fully contained in-region, ensuring end-to-end compliance with GDPR and the strictest local data sovereignty standards.

Unlike generic AI tools, AlphaSense's AI is purpose-built for business and finance. The platform delivers unmatched accuracy, depth and relevance across high-stakes workflows like earnings analysis, competitive intelligence, corporate strategy, and investor relations. Beyond external content, AlphaSense integrates proprietary data to break down silos - giving companies a unified, secure view of institutional knowledge and market intelligence in one platform.

"As European enterprises continue to embrace AI to power critical business decisions, AI platforms that remove friction by helping them also meet the highest standards of security, performance, and compliance are essential," said Lynch. "AlphaSense's AI is designed with these requirements in mind and now, it is delivered on infrastructure purpose-built for the region."

About AlphaSense

AlphaSense is the AI platform redefining market intelligence and workflow orchestration, trusted by thousands of leading organizations to drive faster, more confident decisions in business and finance. The platform combines domain specific AI with a vast content universe of over 500 million premium business documents - including equity research, earnings calls, expert interviews, filings, news, and internal proprietary content. Purpose-built for speed, accuracy, and enterprise-grade security, AlphaSense helps teams extract critical insights, uncover market-moving trends, and automate complex workflows with high quality outputs. With AI solutions like Generative Search, Generative Grid, and Deep Research, AlphaSense delivers the clarity and depth professionals need to navigate complexity and obtain accurate, real-time information quickly. For more information, visit www.alpha-sense.com.

