Amaze Holdings, Inc.: Amaze Launches Express Checkout and Expanded Payment Options to Enhance User Experience

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Amaze Holdings Inc. (NYSE American:AMZE) ("Amaze" or the "Company"), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced the rollout of Express Checkout and a broader range of alternative payment methods to streamline the online purchasing experience for U.S. customers.



The new capabilities include express wallet payment options such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Link, along with expanded alternative payment methods including Affirm, Afterpay, Cash App Pay, Klarna and instant bank payments. These updates are designed to reduce checkout friction, align with evolving buyer preferences, and ultimately increase completed purchases on Amaze digital storefronts.



"Our goal is to make the buying experience as seamless, safe, and flexible as possible," said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze. "By supporting more of the payment options customers already trust and use, we are helping creators convert more traffic into sales and ultimately grow their digital storefronts."



Express Checkout enables customers to complete purchases quickly using the payment and shipping details already stored in their wallets, eliminating the need to re-enter information at checkout. These wallet options also leverage advanced encryption and security features provided by trusted platforms.



Alternative payment methods give customers greater financial flexibility. Services such as Affirm, Afterpay, and Klarna allow purchases to be split into manageable installments. Cash App Pay enables direct payments using existing Cash App balance, while instant bank payments allow secure transfers directly from a customer's bank account.



This latest enhancement is part of Amaze's broader strategy to support creators by optimizing the end-to-end shopping journey from product discovery to purchase completion.



Express checkout and alternative payment method options are now live on all Amaze digital storefronts for U.S. customers.



About Amaze

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to "sell anything, anywhere," Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our market opportunity and potential growth of that market, strategies, initiatives, growth, revenues, expenditures, our plans and objectives for future operations, and future financial and business performance. These statements can be identified by words such as such as "may," "might," "should," "would," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and are based our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.



These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by the forward-looking statement. These risks include: our ability to execute our plans and strategies; our limited operating history and history of losses; our financial position and need for additional capital; our ability to attract and retain our creator base and expand the range of products available for sale; we may experience difficulties in managing our growth and expenses; we may not keep pace with technological advances; there may be undetected errors or defects in our software or issues related to data computing, processing or storage; our reliance on third parties to provide key services for our business, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers; failure to maintain or enhance our brand; our ability to protect our intellectual property; significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform; significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks and cyberattacks; risks associated with international operations; general economic and competitive factors affecting our business generally; changes in laws and regulations, including those related to privacy, online liability, consumer protection, and financial services; our dependence on senior management and other key personnel; and our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel and senior management.



Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other future filings and reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, these forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of the press release. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or developments.

