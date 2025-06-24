Medical Care Technologies Inc.: LeBron James 2014 NBA Finals Game-Worn Jersey for $1 Million at Infinite Auctions

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Infinite Auctions, a premier sports memorabilia auction house and a wholly owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), is proud to announce the offering of a truly iconic piece of basketball history - a LeBron James game-worn jersey from Game 4 of the 2014 NBA Finals, marking his final home game as a member of the Miami Heat.

The white Miami Heat home jersey, worn by LeBron James during both halves of Game 4 at the AmericanAirlines Arena, is signed by the four-time NBA Champion and includes triple-tier authentication from Upper Deck, MeiGray, and Real Game Used. This rare item is one of very few known signed, game-worn NBA Finals jerseys from LeBron's legendary career.

"Offering this jersey represents more than just about a big sale - it's a moment of sports history," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of MDCE and Infinite Auctions. "Collectors recognize the magnitude of owning a piece from LeBron's final chapter with the Miami Heat, and with this jersey being both signed and authenticated from multiple top-tier sources, it's truly museum-worthy."

The jersey is being listed for $1,000,000 or best offer and is currently available for private sale exclusively through the Infinite Auctions online store at www.infiniteauctions.com.

This release comes amid increasing momentum for MDCE's sports memorabilia operations as it leverages AI innovation, authentication growth, and high-profile consignments to scale its business.

