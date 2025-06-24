Greenpro Capital Corp.: GreenPro Set to Launch Green Digital Bank Enabling Fiat-Crypto Settlement

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA) to establish and operate a next-generation Islamic Digital Bank under the Guidelines on the Establishment of Islamic Digital Bank (i-BOX) within the Labuan International Business and Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC) framework.

This groundbreaking approval positions Greenpro to launch one of the world's first Shariah-compliant digital banks capable of accepting both fiat and cryptocurrency deposits. The Green Digital Bank will also enable seamless settlement between fiat and crypto assets, creating a fully integrated, ethical financial ecosystem that bridges traditional and digital finance-while remaining aligned with Shariah principles and Labuan's regulatory framework.

"This is a major milestone not just for Greenpro, but for the evolution of Digital finance," said Dr. CK Lee, CEO of Greenpro Capital Corp. "By combining Shariah-compliant banking with fiat-crypto interoperability, we aim to deliver inclusive, secure, and future-ready financial services to the underserved across ASEAN and beyond. As part of our long-term strategy, we also intend to build a digital asset reserve, backed by profits derived from our Green Digital Bank operations. With this approval, we are proud to say that this Green Digital Bank completes the new finance ecosystem of Greenpro Capital-an ecosystem rooted in innovation, inclusion, and long-term value creation."

The Green Digital Bank will offer a full suite of services including digital deposits, Islamic financing, investment products, and cross-border payment solutions, all delivered through a blockchain-enabled and Shariah-compliant platform. The Bank also aims to be fully compatible with major cryptocurrencies, including USDC and other stablecoins that align with the principles and regulatory standards outlined in the recent U.S. GENIUS Act ("Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins of 2025"). This forward-looking approach ensures the Bank can serve both the traditional and digital asset markets while remaining committed to transparency, security, and compliance.

Greenpro is currently working to fulfill all final regulatory and operational conditions before launching full operations. This initiative is closely aligned with Malaysia's ambition to lead in Islamic finance and fintech innovation, while advancing ESG goals, financial inclusion, and the digital transformation of the regional economy.

About Greenpro Capital Corp

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, and Green-X for STOs, health and wellness as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

GRNQ has 8,275,813 shares issued and outstanding with a float of 4,089,641 shares.

