Ethereum offers steady growth with strong network fundamentals, while XRP promises higher speculative gains if key breakouts and institutional catalysts align. With Ethereum (ETH) trading near $2,520-$2,530 and XRP hovering around $2.16-$2.30 as of mid-June 2025, investors face a choice: the established infrastructure and momentum of ETH or the volatility and potential upside of XRP. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...