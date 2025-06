XRP is consolidating near key resistance, with strong technical signals, ETF optimism, and institutional interest fueling bull run expectations. However, breakout timing and scale remain uncertain. XRP currently trades in a tight range around $2.12-$2.18, consolidating just above key support at $2.14. CoinDesk reports it recently broke through resistance at $2.21, briefly touching $2.33 before ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...