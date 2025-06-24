The 60 GHz radar module will enable reliable, Euro NCAP-compliant child presence detection, as well as seat occupancy detection.

NOVELIC, a major innovator in mmWave radar technology, has announced their ACAM Automotive In-Cabin Monitoring solution will be coming to market in 2026, following a nomination from a leading Tier 1 supplier. This technology aims to bring child presence detection to passenger vehicles, along with additional functionality in the form of seat occupancy detection.

"Our early investments in developing mmWave radar solutions have paid off," says Dr. Raffaele Soloperto, VP of Automotive Radar at NOVELIC. "NOVELIC's module is reaching market maturity, and we're proud to be bringing this life-saving functionality to end-users next year."

Legislation on the topic of child hot car deaths has been gaining attention worldwide in the past several years. In 2024, 39 deaths have been reported in the United States. The European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP) has mandated that automotive OEMs include child presence detection functionality in their vehicles by 2025, in order to secure the best safety rating. NOVELIC has developed a sensor to satisfy this requirement, leveraging mmWave radar technology enabling top-notch performance while preserving passenger privacy.

As opposed to camera-only occupant monitoring systems (OMS), mmWave radar technology can detect children even when obscured by a blanket, or the front seats. Accurate detection can be achieved in 7 seconds, allowing the vehicle to perform actions such as alerting the parent or turning on the air conditioning.

The automotive industry is set to benefit from 60 GHz mmWave radars in a multitude of ways NOVELIC leverages this technology for intrusion proximity alerts, monitoring the immediate area around the vehicle, and contactless driver vital signs monitoring, measuring the driver's heartrate and respiration rate while operating the vehicle.

Last month, NOVELIC's ACAM won the In-Cabin Innovation of the Year Award at the ADAS Autonomous Vehicle International Awards, as recognition of a technology that "radically enhances driver/passenger experience, comfort or safety".

