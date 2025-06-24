Zeo ScientifiX, Inc.: ZEO ScientifiX Launches Physician-Focused Masterclass Ahead of Florida's SB-1768 Law Implementation

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / ?ZEO ScientifiX, Inc.?("ZEO" or the "Company") (OTCQB:ZEOX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the research and development of innovative biological therapeutics, has announced their upcoming?ZEO Masterclass - a physician-led initiative designed to educate Florida doctors on one of the most significant regulatory changes in recent healthcare history.

The New Frontier in Regenerative Medicine

With?Florida's SB-1768 law ("Law")?set to take effect on?July 1, 2025, licensed?MDs and DOs?will, for the first time in accordance with the terms of the Law, be authorized to offer?non-FDA-approved stem cell therapies?directly to patients in defined medical indications and only if conducted under strict compliance protocols. This legislative breakthrough introduces transformative potential across multiple specialties, including:

Pain Management

Wound Healing

Orthopedics

While this Law opens clinical and commercial doors to ZEO that, until now, have previously been unavailable unless such products were FDA approved, it also presents a complex and unfamiliar landscape for physicians who will be obligated to comply with the regulations outlined under the Law. That is why?ZEO is stepping in to serve as a bridge between this groundbreaking legislation and responsible, compliant medical practice.

"As a company with deep roots in Florida, a strong research foundation and an FDA-registered facility, we are uniquely positioned to be the state's most trusted source for safe, high-quality stem cell products that are within the guidelines of the new law," said Ian Bothwell, interim chief executive officer of ZEO ScientifiX. "We're proud to support physicians in their desire to incorporate innovative solutions that meet the highest standards of science, ethics and patient care."

The ZEO Masterclass: Designed for Today's Physician-Pioneers

Unlike any other offering in the field, the?ZEO Masterclass?is a four-hour intensive training?created specifically for physicians ready to lead this new era of regenerative medicine. From legal compliance to clinical integration, the curriculum delivers:

A clear interpretation of SB-1768

Real-world applications for stem cell and exosome therapies

Scientific insights backed by ZEO's biologics R&D expertise

Ethical guidelines and safety frameworks

Attendees will receive direct instruction from leading experts in biologics and compliance - equipping them to implement regenerative therapies responsibly and confidently.

Upcoming Event Details

ZEO Masterclass on Stem Cells & Exosomes

Date: Friday June 27th

Time: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM (Lunch Included)

Location: Alvin Sherman Library, 5th Floor

Address: 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr Blvd, Davie, FL 33314

Hosted at NOVA Southeastern University, South Florida

Physicians ready to lead the future of healthcare can register now at ZEO's website or contact info@zeoscientifix.com for more information.

About ZEO ScientifiX, Inc.

ZEO is not just keeping pace with regulatory change - we're setting the standard. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of biological therapeutic platforms, we believe that?when physicians are educated, patients are better served - and innovation thrives. We are driven by a commitment to advance the frontiers of regenerative medicine and biologic therapeutics, delivering meaningful solutions for patients and providers worldwide. Our proprietary products, including (a) Zofin, which are derived from perinatal sources and manufactured to retain the naturally occurring extracellular vesicles, proteins and cell secreted nanoparticles and (b) Patient Pure X ("PPX"), an autologous biologic containing a nanoparticle fraction that is precipitated from a patient's own peripheral blood. During November 2024, the Company announced that it was launching the first planned collaborative product with Exotropin; "ZEO HAIR GROW Powered By Exotropin", a proprietary topical physician formulated hair regrow system. The Company's proprietary products are manufactured in an FDA-registered, cGMP-compliant laboratory. To learn more, please visit https://zeoscientifix.com.

