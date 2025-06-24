Pennsylvania Plant to Begin Commercial Production of Battery-Grade Lithium by Early 2026;

Long-term offtake agreement secured with U.S. battery manufacturer

Gradiant, a global leader in advanced water and resource recovery, announced today that its lithium business, alkaLi, will design, build, own, and operate a commercial lithium production facility in the Marcellus Shale Formation of Pennsylvania. This site is the world's first to Extract, Concentrate, and Convert (EC²) lithium in a fully integrated, end-to-end process from oilfield produced water.

This announcement builds on last year's launch of alkaLi's EC² platform, which guarantees a minimum 95% lithium recovery at customer sites-empowering producers to deliver battery-grade lithium carbonate faster, cheaper, and more sustainably.

Gradiant's alkaLi owns and operates the Pennsylvania facility-including equipment, land, water and mineral rights, and permits. This vertically integrated model secures long-term U.S. lithium supply while avoiding the permitting and ownership delays that often stall critical mineral projects.

Currently in testing, the system has already proven key benchmarks: 97% lithium recovery from produced water and 99.5% purity for battery-grade lithium carbonate. Full commercial operations are on track for early 2026.

In a major commercial achievement, alkaLi has signed a multi-year offtake agreement to supply up to 5,000 metric tonnes annually of battery-grade lithium carbonate to a U.S. lithium-ion battery manufacturer for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems (ESS). The deal affirms strong market demand and the commercial readiness of alkaLi's solution.

alkaLi offers multiple models for partners and customers:

Deploy the EC² solution to lithium producers

Design, build and operate integrated systems for partners

Produce and sell lithium from alkaLi-owned assets

"We now have a fully operational lithium production asset in the U.S. that proves what EC² can deliver," said Anurag Bajpayee, CEO of Gradiant. "This isn't a concept-it's a live facility demonstrating that clean, domestic lithium production is both viable and scalable. Our goal isn't to compete with customers, but to empower them-and the broader industry-to meet surging demand for battery-grade lithium and accelerate the clean energy transition. This strategic investment in the Marcellus Shale, which could supply 50% of U.S. lithium demand, validates the maturity of alkaLi's technology and secures a long-term domestic supply."

alkaLi's patented EC² process combines Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE), concentration, and final conversion into a single streamlined system. Compared to conventional methods, EC² offers:

Up to 50% lower capital and operating costs

Modular, pre-engineered systems for rapid global deployment

AI-optimized performance for real-time control and predictive maintenance

Reduced environmental footprint and streamlined permitting

Feedwater flexibility including geothermal brines, battery recycling, and produced water sources

Gradiant invites prospective customers, partners, and investors to connect with alkaLi to explore how this breakthrough platform can accelerate the global transition to clean energy.

About alkaLi

alkaLi is pioneering the future of critical mineral recovery to power the clean energy transition. A spin-out of Gradiant and headquartered in Boston, alkaLi combines deep expertise in advanced water and wastewater treatment with next-generation innovation in mineral extraction. Its breakthrough EC² solution enables efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective production of battery-grade lithium and other essential elements. Backed by significant investment and a proven track record, alkaLi is at the forefront of revolutionizing critical mineral supply for a sustainable future. Learn more at alkaLi3.com

About Gradiant

Gradiant is a Different Kind of Water Company. With a full suite of differentiated and proprietary end-to-end solutions for advanced water and wastewater treatment powered by the top minds in water, the company serves its clients' mission-critical operations in the world's essential industries, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, food beverage, lithium and critical minerals, and renewable energy. Gradiant's innovative solutions reduce water used and wastewater discharged, reclaim valuable resources, and renew wastewater into freshwater. The Boston-headquartered company was founded at MIT and has over 1,400 employees worldwide. Learn more at gradiant.com.

