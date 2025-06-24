Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.06.2025
PR Newswire
24.06.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Wall Street watches the Middle East

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on June 24th

  • Equities are rising Tuesday morning as traders closely monitor the latest developments in the Middle East. On Monday, the major averages rose by close to 1% amid the region's ongoing conflict.
  • At approximately 6 PM ET yesterday evening, President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that a ceasefire agreement has been reached between Israel and Iran. However, Israel and Iran launched more missiles after the start of the ceasefire.
  • Investors will get a read on consumer confidence this morning. The index showed a mild rebound in May following the pause on some tariffs between the U.S. and China.

Opening Bell
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) celebrates its 25th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell
Tweedy, Browne celebrates the launch of Tweedy, Browne Insider + Value ETF (NYSE Arca: COPY)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--wall-street-watches-the-middle-east-302489679.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
