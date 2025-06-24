Banff Sunshine Village Announces Summer Opening for 2025 Season

Hike Where the Wildflowers Bloom - Summer Gondola Opens June 27

BANFF, ALBERTA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Banff Sunshine Village is excited to welcome guests back to Sunshine Meadows , starting Friday, June 27, 2025, for another unforgettable summer season in the heart of the Canadian Rockies. Named the number-one day hike by Lonely Planet, Sunshine Meadows offers accessible sightseeing and hiking for nature enthusiasts of all levels. Guests enjoying Sunshine Meadows, known for its postcard-perfect lakes and stunning wildflowers, often proclaim that they traveled back in time as they admire untouched nature and infinite mountain views. Banff Sunshine's Summer season will run from June 27 through to Sept. 21, 2025.

With a large uncrowded parking lot, guests wishing to see the beauty of Sunshine Meadows this summer can access the Banff Sunshine Gondola from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with access to the Standish Chairlift from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. From the top of the Standish Viewing Deck - the highest lift-accessible sightseeing deck in Banff National Park, guests will be gobsmacked by the 360-degree beauty of the Canadian Rockies including views of Rock Isle, Laryx, and Grizzly Lakes. From the viewing deck, guests will be encouraged to choose their own adventure down - fly down in comfort on Standish Express, hike amongst the wildflowers and alpine lakes or walk down the meadow park trail.

Unlike other hikes in the region, Sunshine Meadows is a true family-friendly experience, with easy-to-moderate hikes perfect for all ages and fitness levels. Open daily throughout summer, guests can catch a free shuttle bus from Banff or park in the resort parking lot. No reservation or prebooking is required to enjoy summer at Banff Sunshine Meadows.

"Summer at Sunshine is truly a place of rare beauty. There are days I still pinch myself that something so beautiful exists. Escaping to Sunshine Meadows is the perfect reprieve from the hustle of modern life. My family and I love to stay at Sunshine Mountain Lodge, hike amongst the wildflowers, and soak in the night sky in the resort's hot pool," explains Kendra Scurfield, VP of Communications at Banff Sunshine Village.

If you find yourself in Banff this summer, travel eight miles west of the town of Banff to enjoy the region's best kept secret: Sunshine Meadows. Hike where the wildflowers bloom and immerse yourself in the tranquil beauty of one of Canada's most iconic alpine landscapes. While there, stop by the resort's interpretive center to book an interpretive walk and to learn more about the unique ecosystem of Banff Sunshine Meadows.

About Banff Sunshine Village:

Perched at 7,000 feet (2,133 meters) above sea level, Banff Sunshine Village is nestled in the heart of the Canadian Rockies in Banff National Park. Renowned for its all-natural snow, this world-class resort attracts skiers and snowboarders from around the globe during its impressive seven-month winter season, running from mid-November to late May. Come late June, the landscape transforms as summer arrives at Banff Sunshine Meadows, where Alberta's native wildflowers blanket hundreds of pristine, protected alpine acres in a vibrant display of color. From carving turns on Canada's Best Snow in the winter to hiking through breathtaking mountain meadows in the summer, Banff Sunshine offers an unparalleled year-round escape for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike. The resort remains open for summer operations until Sept. 21, 2025.

For more information about summer adventures and larch season at the Sunshine Meadows, please visit banffsunshinemeadows.com or email Kendra Scurfield, VP of Marketing, Brand and Communications, at kscurfield@skibanff.com .

SOURCE: Banff Sunshine Village

