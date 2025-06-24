Big Interview and Verizon Launch Partnership to Help Underserved Job Seekers Secure Higher-Paying Careers

New collaboration will equip Skill Forward participants with professional interview training to convert new skills into better jobs.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Big Interview, a leader in job interview training and career readiness, announced today a partnership with Verizon as part of its nationwide Verizon Forward and Skill Forward initiatives. The goal: to ensure that participants-many of whom come from under-resourced backgrounds-have the tools to turn their newly acquired skills into higher-paying, long-term employment.

As part of Verizon's goal to train 50,000 individuals by 2030 to help them advance their careers, this collaboration brings world-class interview preparation and coaching directly to Skill Forward learners at no cost.

"We're honored to support Verizon Forward customers and Skill Forward participants as they take the next step toward better jobs and brighter futures," said Alex Andrei, CEO of Big Interview. "For someone who's invested time in building new skills, interview prep can be the difference between landing a job or starting over. We're here to make sure they finish strong."

Big Interview's training platform is proven to help job seekers dramatically reduce their time to employment, from the national average of 21.1 weeks (per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics) to as few as 4 weeks. The platform is especially effective for individuals facing barriers to employment, including gaps in work history or limited access to traditional career coaching.

"Verizon is pleased to partner with Big Interview to offer Verizon Skill Forward learners a free job readiness resource," said Carrie Hughes, AVP, Social Innovation. "In today's highly competitive market, individuals must have both in-demand skills as well as the confidence to effectively present themselves and their abilities. This partnership aims to provide practical, real-world job search preparation that empowers our learners for success in the next phase of their careers."

Key Features of the Partnership:

? Comprehensive Interview Training: On-demand curriculum covering all major question types, tailored for both entry-level and advanced roles.

? Customized Mock Interviews: Realistic simulations for over 1,100 careers, plus specialized tools for English Language Learners and job seekers with employment gaps or disabilities.

? AI-Powered Feedback and Action Plans: Personalized coaching guidance driven by AI and developed by career experts.

About Big Interview:

Big Interview is a trusted career development platform used by more than 1 million job seekers and over 700 organizations, including universities, government agencies, and Fortune 500 companies. The platform provides structured learning, AI-powered mock interviews, and expert-backed tools to help individuals build confidence, improve outcomes, and succeed in today's competitive job market. Learn more at https://www.biginterview.com .

About Verizon:

Verizon Communications Inc. powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

Contact Information

Libby Micheletti

Head of Marketing, Big Interview

press@biginterview.com





SOURCE: Big Interview

