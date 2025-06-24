The Colwell Law Group, LLC: Empathetic Advocacy

The Colwell Law Group, LLC guides clients through the challenges of divorce with compassion and expertise, encouraging Fearlessly Evolved Families.

ALBANY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / "The family unit that comes out of a divorce will always look very different from the one that entered it," says Kevin Colwell, owner, CEO, and partner at the Colwell Law Group, LLC. "Clients come to us with a lot of anxiety and trepidation about the future because they don't know what to expect. Our job is to educate and prepare them, allowing them to move through each step of the process with confidence. We help our clients look toward the future without fear."

Since 2005, The Colwell Law Group has helped clients throughout upstate New York with divorce, child custody, and other family law needs. The firm's attorneys have decades of combined experience in negotiation and trial work, providing clients with both compassionate counsel and zealous representation. The firm is highly respected within the legal community, earning a wealth of prestigious awards and recognition for its work.

"We've been successful because we treat our clients with genuine empathy," Colwell says. "Clients come to us during one of the most stressful periods in their life. They're looking for someone they can trust and who will actually listen to them. There are plenty of family law attorneys who are only interested in telling clients what they can get out of a divorce, regardless of the outcome the client wants. They don't consider the emotional and financial costs of litigating every single issue. We do."

A Different Approach

Every attorney and employee at The Colwell Law Group is trained to actively listen, hearing the client's concerns, to gain a comprehensive understanding of the situation, which makes it much easier to provide realistic expectations for resolving a divorce or custody matter.

"We're obviously not psychologists or counselors, but we are here to help," says Colwell. "We try to be pragmatic and to advise clients about the reasonable course of action. The better we understand a client's priorities and overall family dynamic, the easier it is for us to help them create a settlement framework that everyone can live with."

At the same time, Colwell notes, his team is always ready to provide fierce advocacy for their clients. "We will absolutely fight for them and for the outcomes they desire and deserve," he says.

While most of the firm's cases are resolved through negotiation and settlement, the firm ensures that every attorney on the team has litigation and trial experience and exposure. The Colwell Law Group prefers to avoid "fighting over every little thing," says Colwell, but the team is ready to "draw a line in the sand" when the other side presents unreasonable demands.

"Our approach to litigation is to be the adult in the room," Colwell concludes. "We know there's never really a winner or a loser in a divorce or custody matter. There are ways to resolve these conflicts that allow everyone to move on to the next chapter in their lives. Instead of letting the court decide what's best, we prefer coming up with solutions that will allow our clients and their families to start building new lives that are mentally, physically, and financially healthy."

Postscript

This interview was conducted only weeks prior to Kevin Colwell's untimely passing from a tragic skiing accident in upstate New York. The Colwell Law Group remains strong, steadfast, and fully committed to supporting clients with the same dedication and excellence that Kevin, along with his wife, co-owner, and partner, Mary, instilled in the organization.

