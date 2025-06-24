viemaa Recognized as One of RangeMe's Top Health & Beauty Brands

Featured in MMR Magazine and Named a Top 100 Cosmetics Trend by TRENDHUNTER

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / viemaa, the science-driven, impact-led beauty brand redefining clean and inclusive hair care, is proud to announce a trio of prestigious recognitions that spotlight its rapid rise and powerful mission in the beauty industry.

viemaa has been:

Named one of RangeMe's Top Brands in Health & Beauty Care

Featured in MMR Magazine and on massmarketretailers.com

Recognized as a Top 100 Cosmetics Trend for April 2025 by TRENDHUNTER

These accolades honor viemaa's innovation, transparency, and inclusive approach establishing the brand as a rising force reshaping the future of hair care.

"At viemaa, we believe hair is more than hair. It's identity. It's power. It's you," said Eunice Opoku, Founder and CEO of viemaa. "To be honored by RangeMe, MMR Magazine, and TRENDHUNTER all at once is deeply affirming. Hair is a language of self-expression, and our role is to ensure everyone has the tools and freedom to speak it fluently."

RangeMe's recognition connects viemaa with leading retail decision-makers nationwide. MMR Magazine's editorial feature offers an in-depth look into the brand's mission, while TRENDHUNTER's Top 100 Cosmetics Trends list signals growing consumer demand for viemaa's clean, wellness-forward beauty solutions.

Rooted in transparent formulations, effective performance, and inclusive ideals, viemaa is more than a brand, it's a movement. Its mission is clear: empower, not alter. Consumers and retailers alike are turning to viemaa for a new beauty standard that champions both style and substance.

"The future of viemaa isn't just about expanding reach, it's about expanding impact," Opoku added. "We're here to set trends, elevate standards, and help shape a beauty industry that reflects real people, real needs, and real stories, especially those too often overlooked."

At viemaa, beauty isn't about perfection, it's about restoration. A portion of every purchase goes toward supporting women and children in underserved communities with free hair care products, self-care resources, and emotional support. As the brand puts it:

"We're making a difference one strand at a time."

About viemaa

Founded on the belief that beauty should never ask you to change who you are, viemaa offers a high-performance, prestige line of hair care products rooted in clean science and radical self-love. With each product, the brand empowers users to reconnect with their identity and redefine beauty on their own terms. Because viemaa isn't just hair care-it's viemaa care.

Media Inquiries & Partnerships

Eunice Opoku

eunice@viemaahairlife.com

www.viemaahairlife.com

Instagram: @viemaa_usa

