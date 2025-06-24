The KiiBOOM Jade 75: A Fusion of Art and Function

Based on market feedback and KiiBOOM's continuous innovation, KiiBOOM is proud to introduce the latest creation - the KiiBOOM Jade 75.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / This keyboard is not just an input device. It is a true piece of desktop art that combines powerful functionality with exquisite aesthetic design. It represents the perfect balance between gaming performance and work productivity.

Powerful Customization Features

The KiiBOOM Jade 75 offers robust customization options supporting QMK and VIA. Users can map keys and create macros based on their individual needs. Whether it's complex gaming combos or work-related shortcuts, the keyboard allows you to easily configure your layout. This high level of flexibility enables users to tailor the keyboard to their personal workflow or gaming style, greatly enhancing productivity.

Aesthetic and Functional Design

The standout features of the KiiBOOM Jade 75 is its resin molding case, offering a smooth surface with a refined texture for a comfortable feel. The resin molded case elevates the keyboard with a golssy, jade-like sheen, enhancing its luminous quality. What more, it creats a mesmerizing light diffusion, allowing the backlighting to radiate with an even glow, adding a touch of elegance. It's an ideal choice for users who value a clean, fresh appearance. The UV-printed finishing further enhances its durability, ensuring the design not only extends the keyboard's lifespan but also helps maintain its visual appeal.

Transparent PC Keycaps

To complement the resin shell, the KiiBOOM Jade 75 features Polycarbonate keycaps, known for their excellent transparency. Combined with the clarity of the resin shell, these keycaps enhance the uniformity and brightness of the backlighting, creating a visually stunning keyboard experience. Users can also customize the lighting effects to match their personal style, further elevating the overall ambiance.

Eco-friendly and Comfortable

The KiiBOOM Jade 75 was designed with environmental sustainability in mind. Both the PC keycaps and resin shell meet modern environmental standards and are fully recyclable, reducing their environmental impact. The large-capacity battery ensures longer battery life, while the keyboard supports three different connectivity modes and is compatible with a range of operating systems, making it incredibly convenient for cross-platform use.

Price and Availability

The KiiBOOM is now available for $199.00 on the official KiiBOOM website and Amazon store.

