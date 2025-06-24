1 Logtech Inc.: 1Logtech Appoints Supply Chain Leader Darcy MacClaren to Board of Directors

Anzeige
1Logtech Inc.: 1Logtech Appoints Supply Chain Leader Darcy MacClaren to Board of Directors

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / 1Logtech, a no-code iPaaS platform that enables shippers, 3PLs, and carriers to integrate systems and share logistics data without developers, today announced the appointment of Darcy MacClaren to its Board of Directors. MacClaren, an accomplished executive with nearly three decades of experience in supply chain technology and enterprise sales, most recently served as Global Chief Revenue Officer for SAP's Supply Chain Management division.

"Darcy's track record of scaling high-growth organizations and her deep ties to the supply chain investment community make her an ideal addition to our board," said JP Wiggins, CEO and Co-founder of 1Logtech. "We're building a category-defining platform, and Darcy's experience will help us accelerate both customer adoption and strategic partnerships."

MacClaren has held senior leadership positions across sales, business development, and product strategy, and is widely recognized for her role in driving enterprise transformation across the global supply chain. In addition to executive leadership roles, she serves on multiple boards and advises institutional investors on emerging logistics technologies.

"I'm honored to join 1Logtech at such a pivotal stage," said MacClaren. "The company is solving one of the most persistent problems in the industry-connectivity-and doing so with simplicity, speed, and scale. I look forward to supporting the team as they bring their bold vision to life."

About 1Logtech
1Logtech is a self-service, no-code integration platform (iPaaS) purpose-built for transportation and logistics. It enables shippers, 3PLs, and carriers to connect with trading partners and systems without the need for custom code or developer involvement. The company is transforming how supply chain data is exchanged by making integration fast, affordable, and accessible. Learn more at www.1logtech.com.

Contact Information

Dianna Durkin
info@1logtech.com
614.342.0093

.

SOURCE: 1 Logtech Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/1logtech-appoints-supply-chain-leader-darcy-macclaren-to-board-of-directors-1041939

