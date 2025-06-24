Healthcare Industry Expert Greg Helman Joins SpendMend

Healthcare Consulting Veteran Brings 19 Years of Experience Driving Cost Savings and Operational Efficiency

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / SpendMend, the leading provider of cost cycle management solutions to the healthcare industry, today announced the appointment of Greg Helman as Director within the company's Purchased Services division.

Helman joins SpendMend with more than 19 years of healthcare consulting experience, specializing in operational and financial assessments, labor and non-labor cost reduction, and large-scale project implementation across hospitals and health systems. He has served in leadership roles at Berkeley Research Group (BRG) and Navigant, where he worked closely with hospitals and health systems to drive measurable cost savings, enhance service delivery, and improve operational efficiency.

In his new role at SpendMend, Helman will lead strategic efforts to improve vendor performance, optimize support services, and generate long-term savings across the Purchased Services portfolio.

Throughout his career, Helman has supported performance improvement initiatives across departments such as Food & Nutrition, Environmental Services, Security, Plant Operations, Clinical Engineering, and Purchased Services. He is widely recognized for his ability to turn assessment insights into sustainable outcomes that strengthen both operations and patient satisfaction.

"Greg brings a deep understanding of how support services and purchased services affect operational performance," said Bryan Covert, Senior Director at SpendMend. "He has a proven ability to lead change and deliver results, and we're excited to welcome his leadership and expertise as we continue to grow and serve our clients."

Helman's appointment further supports SpendMend's mission to positively impact patient care by delivering value to our healthcare clients through innovative cost-saving solutions, insightful transaction analysis, and improved process visibility.

About SpendMend

SpendMend helps healthcare organizations improve their cost cycle management and uncover savings to help fund patient care. By combining industry-leading technology with deep expertise, SpendMend delivers full visibility and meaningful financial impact across purchased services, pharmacy, supply chain, finance, and compliance. SpendMend partners with the nation's top hospitals, health systems, and IDNs to illuminate dark data and deliver measurable, sustainable value.

