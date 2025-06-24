Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Börsentief? Für diesen Geheimtipp scheint das Gegenteil zu gelten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
24.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Healthcare Industry Expert Greg Helman Joins SpendMend

Healthcare Consulting Veteran Brings 19 Years of Experience Driving Cost Savings and Operational Efficiency

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / SpendMend, the leading provider of cost cycle management solutions to the healthcare industry, today announced the appointment of Greg Helman as Director within the company's Purchased Services division.

Greg Helman

Greg Helman
Greg Helman

Helman joins SpendMend with more than 19 years of healthcare consulting experience, specializing in operational and financial assessments, labor and non-labor cost reduction, and large-scale project implementation across hospitals and health systems. He has served in leadership roles at Berkeley Research Group (BRG) and Navigant, where he worked closely with hospitals and health systems to drive measurable cost savings, enhance service delivery, and improve operational efficiency.

In his new role at SpendMend, Helman will lead strategic efforts to improve vendor performance, optimize support services, and generate long-term savings across the Purchased Services portfolio.

Throughout his career, Helman has supported performance improvement initiatives across departments such as Food & Nutrition, Environmental Services, Security, Plant Operations, Clinical Engineering, and Purchased Services. He is widely recognized for his ability to turn assessment insights into sustainable outcomes that strengthen both operations and patient satisfaction.

"Greg brings a deep understanding of how support services and purchased services affect operational performance," said Bryan Covert, Senior Director at SpendMend. "He has a proven ability to lead change and deliver results, and we're excited to welcome his leadership and expertise as we continue to grow and serve our clients."

Helman's appointment further supports SpendMend's mission to positively impact patient care by delivering value to our healthcare clients through innovative cost-saving solutions, insightful transaction analysis, and improved process visibility.

About SpendMend
SpendMend helps healthcare organizations improve their cost cycle management and uncover savings to help fund patient care. By combining industry-leading technology with deep expertise, SpendMend delivers full visibility and meaningful financial impact across purchased services, pharmacy, supply chain, finance, and compliance. SpendMend partners with the nation's top hospitals, health systems, and IDNs to illuminate dark data and deliver measurable, sustainable value.

Marketing Contact:
Kylee Ayar
Marketing Manager
kayar@spendmend.com
616-257-8331

SpendMend
2680 Horizon Dr SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
www.spendmend.com

.

SOURCE: SpendMend



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/healthcare-industry-expert-greg-helman-joins-spendmend-1041957

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.