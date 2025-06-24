Anzeige
StoryBoom Unveils Director Tools 2.0: A Visual Language for Cinematic Precision

KENTFIELD, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / StoryBoom, the minimalist, pro-grade storyboard app for filmmakers, writers, and visual storytellers, today announces the release of Director Tools 2.0, a major update that introduces a rich visual language for scene annotation and creative direction.

Designed to improve clarity, collaboration, and cinematic planning, the new toolset brings storyboards to life with intuitive visual markers-helping directors and teams align faster and communicate more effectively across every stage of production.

What's New in Director Tools 2.0

Director Tools 2.0 transforms scene annotation into a flexible, collaborative experience with a powerful mix of visual elements:

  • Arrows - Define motion paths and movement flow

  • Icons - Add clear symbols for camera, mic, dialogue, and edit actions

  • Marks - Call out framing, composition, and scene structure

  • Cues - Use shorthand visuals to emphasize narrative beats

  • Custom Labels - Drop editable text directly on frames for direction or notes

  • Color & Scale Options - Choose from six high-contrast colors and two sizes

  • Edit Tab - Fine-tune placement, color, and sizing for clarity and emphasis

These tools can be freely combined within a scene for unmatched flexibility. Each item can also be toggled on or off in settings, allowing for clean, overlay-free scene previews when needed.

Why It Matters

"Storyboards aren't just sketches-they're a communication tool of visual storytelling," said Sergey Martinov, co-founder of StoryBoom. "Director Tools 2.0 gives creators a clear, dynamic language to prototype ideas, avoid miscommunication, and collaborate faster."

With arrows for movement, icons for key elements, and marks for technical cues, teams can create visually rich and production-ready boards that speed up approvals and reduce costly revisions.

Free Starter Plan - No Credit Card Required

To support indie filmmakers, students, and small teams, StoryBoom offers an unmatched Free Starter Plan: collaborate with up to 3 members, access all features, and build up to 5 storyboards (totaling 80 scenes) - all without needing a credit card.

Available Now

Director Tools 2.0 is live today and works across all devices-no updates or installation required. Simply open your StoryBoom project and start creating.

Free to start. Built to scale.

https://www.storyboom.app

Press Kit

Download high-resolution screenshots and see the interface of Director Tools UI in use:

Press Kit ZIP

About StoryBoom

StoryBoom is an independent, creator-led software company based in Kentfield, California. Founded by a small team of designers and filmmakers, StoryBoom is dedicated to transforming the creative process through minimalist, professional-grade storyboarding tools. The platform puts user needs above profit motives, offering intuitive, flexible, and accessible solutions for visual storytellers worldwide.

For information please visit storyboom.app, or email media@storyboom.app

SOURCE: StoryBoom



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/storyboom-unveils-director-tools-2.0-a-visual-language-for-cinem-1042031

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
