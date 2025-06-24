ZetrOZ Systems' sam 2.0 Wearable Ultrasound Device Receives Arthritis Foundation's Ease of Use Certification

TRUMBULL, CONNECTICUT / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / The sam®2.0 wearable ultrasound unit from ZetrOZ Systems has been documented in multiple clinical studies as an effective treatment for knee osteoarthritis, as well as a spectrum of soft-tissue injuries. The sam® 2.0 has received the Arthritis Foundation's Ease of Use® Certification signifying this is easier to use for people living with arthritis and chronic pain.

Connecticut-based ZetrOZ Systems is the inventor of sustained acoustic medicine, a long-duration, continuous, multi-hour, high frequency ultrasound treatment cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treating soft-tissue injuries.

The Arthritis Foundation's Ease of Use® seal certifies products and packaging that have been tested and proven to make life easier for people with arthritis. Nearly 60 million U.S. adults - about 1 in 4 - and hundreds of children have been diagnosed with arthritis and live with pain that limits their daily activities.

"We're extremely pleased that the sam® 2.0 device has received the Arthritis Foundation's Ease of Use® certification." said George K. Lewis, founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. " We are proud to support the Foundation's mission to improve the quality of life for people living with arthritis.

ZetrOZ Systems' sam® X1 and sam® 2.0 wearable ultrasound devices treat osteoarthritis and other soft-tissue injuries with mechanobiological technology that provides deep warming, expanding blood vessel diameters and improving blood flow. That increases oxygenated hemoglobin and removes cytokine enzymes and cellular waste, accelerating the healing process.

The sam® device's effectiveness is validated by over 30 clinical studies and more than 3.7 million treatments of patients nationwide. For more information, please visit https://zetroz.com/ or samrecover.com . To learn more about the Ease of Use program, please visit arthritis.org/easeofuse .

To listen to the "Live Yes! With Arthritis" podcast, please visit https://www.arthritis.org/liveyes/podcast/episodes/arthritis-explained .

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 48 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation's mission is to turn the obstacles arthritis causes into opportunities. The Arthritis Foundation champions life-changing solutions and medical advancements, and it also provides ways for people to connect, break down barriers in health care and join the fight for a cure - uniting hearts, minds and resources to change the future of arthritis. To join the fight to conquer arthritis,?visit arthritis.org .?

SOURCE: ZetrOZ Systems

